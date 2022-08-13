Government resources for teaching and learning

It’s mid-August and the start of the education year is looming, so I’m thinking about resources for teaching and learning. Recently I ran across a government publication from 1913, “Teaching Material in Government Publications” (bit.ly/1913teach) that was a bibliographic list of government documents that included information that could be used by K-12 teachers. Back in those days it was harder to find teaching resources, and the document introduction notes that even when there was information in government publications it was often buried and could be hard to identify, so this teaching material was created to select and classify useful educational content.
Ninety-nine years later it is much easier for teachers, students, homeschoolers and those engaging in informal or lifelong learning to locate federal government materials that are education focused — many government sites have excellent materials easily available on their websites. I’m going to highlight some of the government departments and agencies that provide educational material online. Many of these sites have newsletters that you can sign up for to be updated with new lesson plans and resources.
The Library of Congress (bit.ly/LoCEducation) has so much, including lesson plans, research guides, digitized newspapers, American history and poetry. I’m going to highlight their outstanding collections of primary sources and their primary source analysis tool, which can be used as a guide for students. I particularly noted a blog post focused on teaching art and math using cool infographic-like charts created by African-American sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s Statistics in Schools program (bit.ly/CensusEdu) focuses on census data and statistics. Students can learn how to use data to answer questions, provide contexts, and tell stories — all important aspects of statistical literacy.
Classroom activities cover the subjects of math, English, history, geography, and sociology and can be customized. I like the short warmup activities that can be used to introduce statistical thinking into daily classroom life.
Another numbers-focused education site comes from the Federal Reserve (bit.ly/FedEduc). It has three programs: Econ Lowdown, “a platform with online courses and videos for K-12 and college classrooms,” Tools for Teaching with FRED that teaches how to use time-series data, and FRASER, a platform for economic research. All three programs include lesson plans, tutorials and much more. I noted the video series for teachers that includes current affairs programming on topics like inflation, Russia’s war on Ukraine and teaching financial literacy.
I can’t help myself — here’s one more statistic site from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (www.bls.gov/k12/). Students can learn more about economic statistics, play games and take quizzes that will help them learn about careers as well. The student’s desk and teacher desk sections provide additional resources and classroom activities.
Moving over to science topics, the Smithsonian (www.si.edu/) is full of activities, lessons, and more for teachers, students and lifelong learners. I loved their “Color Our Collection” coloring sheets (note: this is something that many museums do now — just Google it for more) but there are so many cool educational activities that its hard to choose. The U.S. Geological Survey (usgs.gov/educational-resources) has lesson plans, podcasts, activities, and more for topics that include ecosystems, geology, oceans, water and the solar system. I went straight to the natural hazards section where lessons on volcanoes, plate tectonics and earthquakes can be found. I also took a look at the geography category which included resources about maps and mapping.
The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (bit.ly/EnergyEduc) has an Energy 101 video series focusing on clean energy, as well as a K-12 Solar Decathlon program. Teachers and lifelong learners, be sure to look at the bottom of the page under “Other Education Resources” where you will find a link to an extensive list of additional STEM resources for teachers from the Department of Energy.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Learning and Teaching About the Environment site (pa.gov/students) is full of lesson plans, science projects, quizzes, games and other environmental education resources. I liked the (misnamed, I think) homework resources section that led to all sorts of STEM-related activities covering air, recycling, health and more; the activities included coloring books and pages and much more.
Some other educational sites include Ben’s Guide to the U.S. Government (bensguide.gpo.gov), the National Library of Medicine’s K-12 page focusing on nutrition and wellness (nnlm.gov/guides/k-12-resources), and of course NASA’s STEM Engagement site (go.nasa.gov/3bPRQt4), which has educational resources for K-12education as well as resources intended forcollege students andlifelong learners.
O’English is the social sciences and government information librarian at Washington State University.