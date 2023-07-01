Graphic novels can help promote a love of reading in children

Graphic novels have gained immense popularity in recent years, captivating readers of all ages with their unique blend of visual art and storytelling. Beyond their artistic appeal, graphic novels offer a multitude of positives that make them a valuable medium of literature, from engaging storytelling to enhanced empathy, these visual narratives offer numerous benefits for children and adults that can foster a love for reading.
Graphic novels serve as a stepping stone for developing and improving reading skills in children. The combination of pictures and text helps young readers to untangle the story by associating words with corresponding images, strengthening their reading comprehension. For reluctant readers, graphic novels can be a game changer. The visual appeal and lively storytelling format make reading more accessible and less intimidating. With illustrations and short text, graphic novels provide a sense of accomplishment as children can easily follow the story and finish the book. This success builds confidence and encourages further reading exploration, bridging the gap between picture books and traditional novels.
It is magical every time it happens, but I have seen it several times. Parents bring their children in to the Juliaetta Library to browse for books to encourage reading at home. Sometimes there is a lack of interest by the child and arguments often follow. I have been able to change the narrative by offering a graphic novel suited to the child’s interest and reading level. Most of the time the child is willing to compromise but is unexcited by the prospect of reading — until they get home and get hooked by the images in the graphic novel.
How exciting it is for everyone involved to have that kid eager to come back to find more books. For example, there is a 9-year-old who comes in weekly and asks for a plethora of graphic novels and checks out at least 10 a week. It wasn’t always like this; she had been an unenthusiastic reader and rarely looked for her own books. Her mom was skeptical at first because she didn’t consider graphic novels “reading,” but after her daughter couldn’t get enough after trying her first graphic novel, the mother is convinced. I love that graphic novels can instill a love for reading in reluctant readers, and can help them transition to more complex materials and expand their literary horizons.
One of the primary advantages of reading graphic novels at any age is the immersive storytelling experience they offer. The combination of illustrations and narrative elements brings characters, settings, and emotions to life in a vibrant and engaging way. Visual cues complement the text, conveying a depth of meaning that words alone may not always achieve. This unique blend of art and storytelling creates a powerful reading experience that often captivates readers, making graphic novels a convincing choice. Graphic novels nurture visual literacy, which is the ability to interpret and understand visual elements. The combination of illustrations, text placement, and panel sequences in graphic novels requires anyone, but especially children, to interpret visual cues, comprehend nonverbal communication, and decipher the relationship between words and images. This skill set extends beyond reading and enhances their ability to comprehend and interpret other visual media, such as films, advertisements, infographics and real-life human interaction.
Graphic novels often explore diverse perspectives, cultures and experiences, fostering empathy and broadening readers’ worldviews. By presenting stories from different backgrounds, they allow readers to step into the shoes of characters with unique identities and challenges. This empathetic connection encourages understanding and appreciation for different cultures, fostering inclusivity and acceptance. This is important at any age, and learning it earlier is better. Using visual storytelling, graphic novels can ignite important conversations and promote social change.
From improving reading skills and engaging reluctant readers to development of visual literacy, critical thinking and creativity, graphic novels provide an interactive and enjoyable reading experience. By embracing the unique combination of visuals and text, children can embark on captivating literary adventures that cultivate a lifelong love for reading.
Erin Davis is the manager of the Juliaetta branch of the Latah County Library District.