Graphic novels can help promote a love of reading in children

Graphic novels have gained immense popularity in recent years, captivating readers of all ages with their unique blend of visual art and storytelling. Beyond their artistic appeal, graphic novels offer a multitude of positives that make them a valuable medium of literature, from engaging storytelling to enhanced empathy, these visual narratives offer numerous benefits for children and adults that can foster a love for reading.

Graphic novels serve as a stepping stone for developing and improving reading skills in children. The combination of pictures and text helps young readers to untangle the story by associating words with corresponding images, strengthening their reading comprehension. For reluctant readers, graphic novels can be a game changer. The visual appeal and lively storytelling format make reading more accessible and less intimidating. With illustrations and short text, graphic novels provide a sense of accomplishment as children can easily follow the story and finish the book. This success builds confidence and encourages further reading exploration, bridging the gap between picture books and traditional novels.

It is magical every time it happens, but I have seen it several times. Parents bring their children in to the Juliaetta Library to browse for books to encourage reading at home. Sometimes there is a lack of interest by the child and arguments often follow. I have been able to change the narrative by offering a graphic novel suited to the child’s interest and reading level. Most of the time the child is willing to compromise but is unexcited by the prospect of reading — until they get home and get hooked by the images in the graphic novel.

