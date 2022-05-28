This is about gratitude. This is about humble. This is about the messages I get each and every Sunday that help me with the challenges of the week ahead. I get chills of gratitude for the humble people of Moscow that make it a great place to live. I just met Allen today at Zoom church and learned that he is grateful for his fellow committee members who have come together to make the new expansion of our church, the UUCP. The church is just about ready to be re-populated with yes, people! We will be moving into the space that has been a work in progress all through the pandemic. Those of us who have sat on the sidelines, contributing money, maybe, but little hands-on, are humbly thankful to those who got their hands (and wallets) dirty.
Just imagine it.
I have, lately, imagined it in a dream. In the dream we are all small, the space very large. We crowd the sidewalk outside, waiting for the bell, the chime, the word, to enter. Quietly, tentatively, we move in. We see the new spaces for the first time. These spaces, I dream, are full of light, the elevator buttons get pushed over and over as we all try to experience each floor. The voices are low, the tone, respectful. We all want to honor the many who made this thing, the photos we all saw at coffee time in 2019, now in a new and very real way. Dreamlike, no more.
So I say to you, the (church’s) Committee for Capital Improvement, well done and many humble thanks, from the grateful congregation. May many generations of Unitarians, our friends and neighbors use, enjoy and learn within these walls.
Zena Hartung, Moscow