Great reads for dog days of summer

The dog days of summer have arrived. These are the long slow days when hot mornings slide into hotter days and one could almost swear it’s possible to fry an egg on the asphalt. This is usually the month our family tries to squeeze in one last camping trip or one final road trip somewhere far away to officially kiss summer goodbye before the rigors of the school year begin. This year, however, everything is different and disrupted and we, like many of you, will be staying put. There is an upside to this.
One of my favorite late summertime pleasures is reading in the hammock with plenty of iced frosty beverages within easy reach. Since Neill Public Library is still closed for in-facility book browsing, I’d like to offer a selection of titles to you to create your own reading paradise.
Nonfiction fans are enjoying the inspirational memoir “On Being Human: A memoir of waking up, living real, and listening hard” by Jennifer Pastiloff. Pastiloff chronicles her journey of learning “to listen despite being nearly deaf, to banish shame attached to a body mass index and rebuild a family after the debilitating loss of her father when she was eight.” “Failure to Launch” by Mark McConville, is an essential read “for any parent whose child is struggling to find his or her way in the world.” And Jessica Pan’s new book “Sorry I’m Late, I didn’t want to come” offers a hilarious poignant look into one introvert’s year of saying yes.
Romance fans can sink into Robyn Carr’s novel “The Country Guesthouse,” the latest in the Sullivan Crossing series, or try a Danielle Steel classic, “Child’s Play.” Both books explore how love can help families evolve and grow in unexpected ways. In contrast, stories like “Would Like to Meet” by Rachel Winters or “The Right Swipe” by Alisha Rai will resonate with readers who appreciate edgy romances written in today’s modern voice.
Lovers of thriller and suspense need look no further than Ruth Ware’s fifth novel, “The Turn of the Key” or Megan Goldin’s “The Escape Room.” Both authors offer edge-of-your-seat thrillers with unexpected twists and turns that leave you guessing right up to the last page.
Armchair travelers can pick from several books in which location and culture factor prominently in beautiful haunting tales. “Sharks in the Time of Saviors” by Kawai Strong Washburn and “Fall Back Down When I Die” by Joe Wilkins both offer very different but tremendous reads for the curious consumer.
See something you like? Visit neill-lib.org to place requests through our online catalog. We’ll email you when your items are ready. Then just pick them up curbside at Neill Public Library between 1–6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays. No appointment is necessary.
Joanna Bailey is the director of Neill Public Library.