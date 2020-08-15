Green, Potwora wed in Coeur d’Alene

Jessica Greene and Christopher Potwora were married July 25 by Alex and Meghan Swanson at Arrow Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene.
Jessica, who graduated from the University of Idaho in 2015, is the daughter of William and Merchele Greene of Moscow. Christopher, who graduated from Washington State University in 2011, is the son of Paul and Tamara Potwora of Ridgefield, Wash.
The couple is planning a road trip in 2021 to see loved ones that could not attend their wedding, and to spend some time at Yellowstone National Park.