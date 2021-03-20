Growing concerns: A list of pet poisons

Pet owners share some level of concern for their pets getting into something and being poisoned.
Pet Poison Helpline is a 24-hour animal poison control service available throughout the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean for pet owners and veterinary professionals who require assistance with treating a potentially poisoned pet. There is a fee of $65 per consultation.
SafetyCall International/Pet Poison Helpline can be accessed by phone at (855) 764-7661 or info@petpoisonhelpline.com.
The Pet Poison Helpline released an infographic of the Top 10 Poison Calls they have received in the last year and how big the increase in calls has been. Some, I’d never heard of and they surprised me.
Beginning at the bottom was marijuana with a measly 80-percent increase. I’d have guessed higher.
Next at No. 9 was coffee grounds at 116 percent. The next up was paint at No. 8 and 118 percent. That makes sense since people jumped into home improvement while sheltering in place this last year.
An old reliable shows up next at No. 7, cleaning products, with a 120-percent jump in calls. It’s been written in this column numerous times that the best way to ensure your pet doesn’t get into a poisonous substance at home is to pretend it is a two-year-old child for its lifetime. Even the best trained pets when left alone, get into things out of curiosity and sometimes taste.
No. 6 is art supplies with a 145-percent jump in calls. Again, I would not have guessed but it makes sense with people having more free time to do leisure activities.
Middle of the list is cocktails at 169 percent and No. 4 is wine at 171 percent. Pets getting into alcohol? ‘Nuff said.
Animals suffering from drinking brewed coffee and generating concerns or experiencing symptoms jumped a whopping 220 percent to come in at No. 3.
The final two have nearly become cliché. At No. 2 is bread dough at 254 percent and No. 1 is yeast with an astounding 390-percent increase in calls. Cliché because the meme of people taking up bread baking during the pandemic taken on a life of its own. But to be frank, it has not reached my social circle. And if yeast and bread dough are kept on countertops, why haven’t our pets been overdosing on baked bread kept in the same place?
If readers are still scratching their heads at the latter, the Pet Poison Helpline says unbaked yeast containing dough can result in multiple problems if a pet ingests it. The stomach acts as a makeshift oven and encourages the dough to continue rising.
The results can be a bowel obstruction or a bloated/distended stomach. The stomach may even twist leading to a gastric dilatation and volvulus known as a GDV. With enough expansion, the circulation to the gastrointestinal tract can be interrupted and the organs die. This can be a life-threatening situation (especially in large and giant breeds that requires emergency abdominal surgery.
As an aside, as the yeast ferments, it produces alcohol which may lead to alcohol poisoning, too.
Owners of dough- or yeast-eating pooches can look for signs of bloat or GDV such as a distended abdomen, unproductive vomiting and retching, lethargy, weakness, a rapid heart rate, collapse and shock.
For alcohol poisoning look for an alcohol smell on the breath, neurological depression, reduced body temperature, low blood pressure, seizures and death.
My uncle had two red hounds that would swallow squirrels whole when shot out of trees if you did not get them first. I never even heard them burp. Go figure.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.