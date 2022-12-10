In the wake of the tragic murders in Moscow, a couple of readers have reached out and casually asked, “What do you think about getting a guard dog?”
This is one question which spawns multiple questions. Let’s begin with understanding people may be edgy, nervous and even somewhat socially paralyzed given the type and nature of the Moscow crime. Only with the greatest empathy should we move forward and respect both the deceased and those otherwise affected.
When people say, “guard dogs,” they often mean “attack dogs.” These are two vastly different and time-consuming canine training outcomes.
Attack dogs are just that, they attack on command. Think of them as a guided missile that is aimed and locked onto a target. They are heavily trained to respond to certain words spoken in certain ways.
The best, used by law enforcement, the military and some private security services, are in many cases trained in another language often using uncommon voice inflections. This prevents suspects from ordering attack dogs to “release,” or “stop,” in a high-pitched victim’s voice while the dog hangs off their biceps.
Attack dogs are highly trained and require multiple daily reinforcement sessions. The training takes far more time than most people can provide. Attack dogs cannot also be family pets without significant risk. There are exceptions.
Some will say at an airshow, they can go up to military security and pet the dogs when invited. That’s the key, “when invited.” The dog has been trained to yield to that command. What one doesn’t see or experience are the best attack dogs that are not brought into crowds. Security through obscurity.
Attack dogs bring an innate liability most civilians do not comprehend, nor can they afford. The professionals above either have qualified immunity from civil litigation or they have expensive commercial liability insurance.
Deadly force. That’s an important term to understand. Just like a gun in many, but not all cases, a dog can be considered deadly force. To sic a trained pooch on another person requires a lot of human training. The threat of getting sued out of your home, savings and pension is real.
A guard dog is trained to alert one to danger. They bark loudly and may threaten with posture. Typically, they are not trained to attack. Attack dogs are trained to bark as well, but attacking is their game. Again, training and reinforcement are near full-time jobs for either animal to be effective.
Both types of security dogs usually do not sleep in the owner’s bed or bedroom. They are “stationed” at night, typically near points of entry. When not stationed or patrolling with their handlers, they are in their crates or a vehicle waiting to go to work.
Back in 2005, there was a nonfiction TV series called, “It Takes a Thief.” The premise was, take two real reformed ex-cons (burglary/home invasion) and let them target a house. The homeowners were given 30 days notice that the crooks were coming. The house and property were knowingly festooned with cameras. Everyone was interviewed beforehand. In the homes with dogs, people thought they would scare burglars away.
There was not one case, regardless of breed or training, in which these strangers could not make entry with ease against a dog. How’d they do it? It was a pack of hotdogs or lunch meat fed to them like treats while the bad guys looted each place.
Ending each episode was a debrief and the homeowners were usually very embarrassed, even angry. The property was returned and usually the “guard dog,” was at their owners’ feet the whole time.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com.