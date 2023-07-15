Battle of Tohotonimme, May 16-17, 1858 (also called the Battle of Pine Creek and Steptoe’s Defeat) near the modern town of Rosalia, Washington. This image is unusual as Sohon drew it from the perspective of the Native Americans, who are shown in the foreground. The US Army can be seen in a circular formation on the hill in the background. Held in the Library of Congress.
A sketch Sohon made of the camas plant.
An illustration of the "source of the Peluse River" by Sohon.
Sohon in 1863, from John C. Ewers, “Gustavus Sohon’s portraits of Flathead and Pend d’Oreille Indians, 1854. Currently heald in the Smithonian Misellanious Collection.
Gustavus Sohon painted and sketched some of the earliest landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, as well as dozens and dozens of people, plants and historical events, a number of which took place in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Many of his sketches were rendered into hand-tinted lithographs that even today shape popular perceptions of the West in the middle of the 19th century.
Born in eastern Prussia circa 1825, Sohon emigrated to the United States at the age of 17. A gifted linguist, he was noted as being able to speak English, French and German when he arrived. Until he was 27, he worked in New York City as a bookbinder and woodcarver.
In 1852, Sohon was one of several hundred civilians who sailed with regimental quartermaster Ulysses S. Grant (1822-85) and the fourth infantry from New York to Panama. Many of the civilians stayed in Panama City, where approximately 100 died when a cholera epidemic broke out. Sohon, however, continued on with Grant and the army, marching across the isthmus on foot and then sailing to San Francisco, where they arrived in August. In a state census taken in mid-October, Sohon is listed as a bookbinder, living in nearby Salona County, Calif.
He joined the military by 1853 or 1854, when he made his first known drawings at Fort Vancouver, Washington Territory. During his five-year enlistment, he was briefly stationed at Fort Walla Walla and at Cantonment Stevens (near modern Stevensville, Mont.), where he served under the famous road builder, John Mullan (1830-1909).
Sohon’s specific assignment was to document the army’s activities in the Pacific Northwest. He was transferred to the command of Washington Territorial Governor Isaac Stevens (1818-62) for his “Treaty Expedition of 1855,” which was commissioned by the United States government to locate a promising northern railroad route to the Pacific Coast. Sohon was also present at the Walla Walla Treaty Council of 1855. In addition to painting landscapes, he sketched portraits and depictions of various military activities. He also recorded meteorological information and served as an interpreter — he had quickly learned the dialects of Salish that were spoken by the Flatheads and Pend d’Orielles.
He subsequently served under Colonel George Wright (1803-65), who had been commanded to settle native unrest north of the Snake River after an alliance of tribes defeated a contingent of cavalry led by Lieutenant Colonel Edward J. Steptoe (1816-65) in mid-May of 1858. Sohon was apparently present at the battle, as well as at the Battle of Four Lakes on Sept. 1, 1858, the Battle of Spokane Plains four days later, and at the massacre of between 800 and 1000 native-owned horses at “Horse Slaughter Meadow” near Liberty Lake, also in September.
He also witnessed the summary execution of the young Yakama leader, Qualchan, on Sept. 24, 1858, and probably the executions of as many as 10 other Native American warriors at what is now called either Latah or Hangman Creek in southern Spokane County.
After an honorable discharge from the Army, Sohon went back to work for Mullan, for whom he worked as an illustrator, cartographer and translator. In 1860, Sohon helped guide the first wagon train to cross the Rocky Mountains along a route other than the Oregon Trail. Recalled to Washington, D.C., in 1862, he helped complete the official report of the Stevens survey.
He married Julia Groh (1835-1921) in late April of the following year. They spent the first years of their marriage in San Francisco, where the first three of their six children were born and where he ran a photography studio. By 1870, they had returned to Washington, D.C. Sohon, who owned and operated a shoe store there, remained in the nation’s capital until he died in 1903 at the age of 78.
Sohon’s numerous sketches and paintings can be found in museums and archives across the Northwest, as well as in the Smithsonian and the Library of Congress. His work has been favorably compared to that of other well-known artists who depicted the same period of Northwest history, such as Karl Bodmer, George Catlin and Paul Kane.
Meyer taught history at Washington State University for 25 years. She has been active in Whitman County Historical Society since 1992.