Gustavus Sohon painted and sketched some of the earliest landscapes of the Pacific Northwest, as well as dozens and dozens of people, plants and historical events, a number of which took place in Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. Many of his sketches were rendered into hand-tinted lithographs that even today shape popular perceptions of the West in the middle of the 19th century.

Born in eastern Prussia circa 1825, Sohon emigrated to the United States at the age of 17. A gifted linguist, he was noted as being able to speak English, French and German when he arrived. Until he was 27, he worked in New York City as a bookbinder and woodcarver.

In 1852, Sohon was one of several hundred civilians who sailed with regimental quartermaster Ulysses S. Grant (1822-85) and the fourth infantry from New York to Panama. Many of the civilians stayed in Panama City, where approximately 100 died when a cholera epidemic broke out. Sohon, however, continued on with Grant and the army, marching across the isthmus on foot and then sailing to San Francisco, where they arrived in August. In a state census taken in mid-October, Sohon is listed as a bookbinder, living in nearby Salona County, Calif.

Recommended for you