On behalf of the Latah County Historical Society, I want to thank the generous members in our community who helped to make our Harvest Dinner at Home fundraising project so successful. Members and friends of the organization purchased more than 200 meal kits, which generated significant funds for our ongoing preservation and education efforts.
More importantly, those purchases generosity enabled LCHS to donate more than 225 meal kits to food banks throughout Moscow and Latah County. Each kit included a dinner for six folks, with mixes for soup, biscuits and brownies.
We were greatly assisted in our efforts by organizations and individuals that provided underwriting costs or in-kind contributions. Our thanks go to Moscow Rotary Club, Thrivent Financial, Latah County Fairgrounds and several LCHS members.
During this season of gratitude and reflection, we feel fortunate for the opportunity to collaborate and bring warm meals to so many tables across Latah County.
Dulce Kersting-Lark, executive director, Latah County Historical Society
Moscow