Butter boards, a popular social media fad, have become this year’s trendy appetizer to serve during gatherings with family and friends. However, care must be taken to ensure that these boards do not become a source of foodborne illness.

Butter boards are made by spreading softened butter across a smooth surface such as a cutting board. Garnishes, like dried fruit, nuts, herbs, honey or jam are placed on top of the butter. The butter and toppings are then used as a spread that can be placed on bread, crackers, pita, chips or other foods.

These spreads have become popular, as they are delicious, easy to make, and can add a festive touch to your appetizer options.

