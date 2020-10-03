Helping your dog with separation anxiety

My dog sometimes chews shoes or scatters papers about when we leave her alone at home.
She doesn’t do it all the time, but it is enough that dealing with it is a pain.
The behavior is her way of dealing with separation anxiety, especially now, since COVID-19 has scrambled schedules.
The naughtiness is not as random as one may think. She often picks the newest shoes left on the floor.
With one pair of mine, in this case a pair of Crocs, she has destroyed the plastic component that connects the strap to the shoe. Most notably, there are four choices to chew on. She has chosen, out of the four possible targets (two on each shoe), the same one, twice.
“Don’t you look at me with your big brown eyes like that,” I tell her. I suspect she thinks at the same time, “Well why don’t you learn then, you dumb primate?”
Such behavior in response to pack members temporarily leaving a pack member is common. The reason is your pet doesn’t know what “temporary” means. To them it is abandonment with attendant anxiety. If it progresses long enough, then it would be a fight for survival with grisly consequences.
Now though, think about the times you leave and come back, and the pet behaves. What gives? Some people speculate the dog or cat figures out specific times to do naughty things that will most bother you and draw attention to them. For those times when they destroy nothing, consider if it follows a pattern they have come to expect. Chances are, that’s what’s going on. When they don’t destroy something, lavish them with praise.
To best deal with separation anxiety, first talk to your veterinarian and make sure there is no medical reason for the various signs of the condition. Pets frequently, in addition to what my dog does, will howl, bark, whine, inappropriately urinate in the house, dig holes, scratch at furniture, slobber, pace around in a repetitive pattern or even try to escape.
To treat it, consider the highest value of treat as a reward when you leave. So how about a toy that can hold a treat for a few minutes taking the pet’s attention away from you leaving. Make your forays low key otherwise. This means, don’t flop on the floor with them and start doing yoga poses with them right when you come home.
Another trick is to place some worn clothing in or around their bedding that has your smell. Again, only do it when you leave and upon return, pick it up and place it back in the laundry. Make sure they do not eat the buttons, fasteners or garment itself. Remember, my brother’s Weimaraner, Tanq, once ate and passed his wife’s underwire bra, an ordeal worthy of a short film.
Finally, there are some over-the-counter calming agents available. I do not have a lot of information about these and to be frank, I am skeptical. So, if we run out of new shoes in our house, I might ask my veterinarian for a recommendation. I think you would do well to do the same.
The reason I don’t suggest just the internet or nonmedical sources for information is I don’t trust the solutions quality control and I don’t buy sales hype. Who knows what and why some formulations are made for markets that do not have to undergo FDA approval?
Perhaps the most comprehensive webpage for good advice comes from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at bit.ly/3n88DbJ.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service.