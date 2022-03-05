Fifteen years ago, our daughter brought me a fluffy, black and brown kitten, after she and her husband found out they couldn’t keep their new pet in a campus apartment. From the baby cat’s first day at our house, he followed me everywhere and claimed my lap as his safe place. He was also a climber, particularly fascinated by the wooden dollhouse I displayed on a library table. The kitten soon learned to leap onto the table and into the dollhouse’s parlor, where he fit quite well, after he’d batted all the miniature furniture to the floor. When that game turned boring, he scaled the dollhouse’s wall, climbed onto its roof, and pooped on the shingles. I hadn’t named him yet, but after his rooftop crime, how could he be anything but Benjamin BadKitten? Then our daughter called to tell me that she and our son-in-law would be able to keep the kitten after all, and they were coming to take him back home to Oregon. After the call ended, I held little Benjamin close to my heart. I loved him and didn’t know how I could let him go. When our sweet daughter realized that he and I had formed an unbreakable bond, she knew that Benjamin BadKitten was already home.
I’ve written about BBK in this column for more than a decade, and readers have responded with affection to stories of my Maine coon cat’s many acts of misbehavior. Friendly people whose names I didn’t know stopped me at the grocery store to ask, “What has that BadKitten done now?” Every summer Benjamin was my chief garden staffer, promoted, demoted, fired, rehired and always forgiven, even when he pooped in my garden shoe. In October, not long after he’d scored an A grade on his medical exam, Benjamin seemed lethargic, but I was sure he would perk up in time for another season in the garden. At Christmastime, his health took a sudden and steep decline, and I felt my heart breaking. I pleaded with him to be well again, told him I needed him, and gave him lifetime permission to pee in the pansy bed. Soon, though, he became too frail even to jump all the way onto the bed in my writing room. I set my great-grandmother’s needlepoint footstool by the bedside, to help him make the climb.
Benjamin died there earlier this week, lying beside me on the little bed, with Lee standing nearby, as Dr. Nancy Yorinks, DVM, eased him gently into peace. It’s too painful to share more details of his final two months, so instead I will remember and celebrate my BadKitten as he lived. In memory, I will see him everywhere: Pouncing on and grooming his best friend, Rags, our 80-pound Old English sheepdog. Curled up between Rags’s massive front paws for a nap. Peeking out among the weeds in the overgrown garden at our new home in Moscow. Junior member in dubious standing of my original, inept garden staff, with Rags and Kaylee, our golden retriever. Climbing onto my lap, purring and demanding to be petted, while I tried to plant flowers. Perched on a raised garden bed, alert to any sudden movement from a menacing zucchini. Ushering a live mouse into our laundry room and delivering a fresh-caught pine siskin every Mother’s Day. Sharing Lee’s lounge chair to watch Seahawks games. Geeking out on the 2006 Olympics, nose pressed to the tv screen, to critique the skaters’ triple axels and double salchows. Candidate for President in 2016, collecting a 15-cent donation in his short-lived campaign. I saved the coins in my keepsake box, along with its donor’s charming letter of support.
I will see him trotting after me, back and forth to the garden. Pretending to listen as I brainstorm my next column. Lying in his patch of light in the living room, warmed by the morning sun. Waiting in front of his food bowl in the kitchen and following me from room to room. Always my shadow. I loved my BadKitten every day of his life. If love’s power could have saved him, he would still be with me, ready for gardening season, with special plans for the pansy bed.
Craft Rozen is grateful to readers who followed BBK’s misadventures over the years. He was her muse and comfort animal, forever loved. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com