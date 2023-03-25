Tyler Gehring started the website, The Moscow Local, as a place for members of the community to support local businesses from the comfort of their home and to support his fellow students.

Gehring, a senior at Moscow High School, said he wanted to find a way to support students in clubs like Business Professionals of America or National FFA Organization with purchasing equipment or travel costs for competitions.

“Moscow has a very helpful and thoughtful community,” Gehring said. “They’re very caring and supportive.”