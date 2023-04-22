Historical society in Potlatch honored for preserving past

Each year since 2008, the Idaho Historical Society and Idaho Humanities Council have partnered to recognize an Idaho historical society, museum or interpretive organization for the work it does.
The Potlatch Historical Society has received that honor in 2023 and will accept the Sister Alfreda Elsenohn award next weekend in Potlatch.
Janet Gallimore, executive director and state historic preservation officer for the Idaho State Historical Society, said the award highlights organizations doing important work in state history. The awardees span the state and cover both large and small organizations, Gallimore said.
The award will be presented at 2 p.m. April 29 at the Washington, Idaho & Montana (WI&M) Railway Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch.
Potlatch Historical Society President Karen Rohn said the award felt amazing to receive and the recognition of their work was great to hear. The historical society was founded in 1998 and works with the WI&M Railway History Preservation Group to organize a research room in the WI&M Depot and a museum in Potatch City Hall.
The society is currently working on repairing the Carter’s Log Inn sign, a neon sign that once stood outside the American Legion Hall in Potlatch.
The sign has been in Potlatch since at least the 1950s, Rohn said, and many longtime residents have fond memories of Carter’s. After the building became a meeting place for the American Legion, the group donated the sign and the historical society helped to move it to a city park nearby, Rohn said. She said they are almost finished with the project to refurbish and light the sign.
Rohn said the society has a small group of really active members who help with projects, which includes digitizing documents, fundraising and running the museum. The $10,000, which comes with the Sister Alfreda Elsenohn award, will be used for archival costs for donated materials, signs for around town and a website.
Rohn said the society has been slowly digitizing their collection of photos and documents and sharing them with the University of Idaho digital collections. The Potlatch Historical Society digital collection is available atlib.uidaho.edu/digital/phs. It covers from 1880 to 2022 and contains almost 3,000 items.
“You can sometimes feel like you’re not valued,” Rohn said. “But winning this award is really validating.”
“The Potlatch society has done really great work,” Gallimore said.
Other recipients include the Latah County Historical Society in Moscow (2015) and White Spring Ranch in Genesee (2019).