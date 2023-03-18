Homebound delivery service from the Moscow Public Library

Lisa Egan, Latah County Library District

The Moscow Public Library is pleased to offer a homebound delivery program for patrons within the Moscow city limits. Library patrons who are unable to visit the library because of physical or mental disabilities, but still would like to borrow items from the library can now have library materials delivered right to their front door.

To be eligible for the program, patrons must:

Be confined to their home because of prolonged illness, extended convalescences, or mobility issues that make it difficult to leave the home, OR

