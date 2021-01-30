CARROLL COLLEGE
The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Carroll College in Helena, Mont. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who earn at least a 3.5 grade-point average for a minimum of 12 credits completed in a semester.
Moscow: John Smith, Warren Wolcott
Pullman: Braden Patrick
Colfax: Kylie Kackman
Oakesdale: Emma Perry
WHITWORTH UNIVERSITY
The following students were named to the Provost’s Honor Roll for the fall semester at Whitworth University in Spokane. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Pullman: Luke Bumpus, Reagan Thompson, Abigail Tingstad, Joseph Tingstad
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
The following student was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Moscow: Duncan Robert Meyer
CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
Daniel Walker of Pullman earned a master’s degree in education from Concordia University in Seward, Neb.
SPOKANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following students were named to the honor roll for the fall quarter at Spokane Community College. The honor roll lists those students who achieved a grade-point average of 3.0 or above in fall quarter.
Rosalia: Paisha Carlon
Pullman: Celeste Dunlap, James Gachari, Kyleah McCoy, Kassandra Whitworth
Genesee: William Glander
Palouse: Eddie O’Neill
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE
The following student was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. To be included, a student must have a 3.60 grade-point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.
Pullman: Katherine Bloom
UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE
The following student was named to the Dean’s List (High Honors) for the fall semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. To earn High Honors, a student must have a 3.65 grade-point average with at least 12 hours completed.
Pullman: Camden Hill
SUNY NEW PALTZ
The following student was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at State University of New York at New Paltz. Dean’s List designation is reserved for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load.
Moscow: Eric Dearien