WHITMAN COLLEGE
The following students earned academic distinction for the fall 2020 semester at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Each completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Moscow: Joshua Gregg, Annalie Reed
Pullman: Josephine Munch-Rotolo, Ethan Sellon
ITHACA COLLEGE
Madeline Maxwell, of Pullman, was named to the school’s Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. Ithaca College is in Ithaca, N.Y.