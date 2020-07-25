SPOKANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The following students were named to the Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for the spring 2020 quarter:

Rosalia

Paisha Carlon, Courtney Taylor

Pullman

James Gachari, Kelly Jenson

Tekoa

Rayana Gronlund, Zachary Mcfarling, Chela Woods

Oakesdale

John Hayes, Isabella Henley

Palouse

Eddie O’neill

St. John

Tate Schauble, James Schierman

Spokane Falls Community College

The following students were named to the honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for the spring 2020 quarter:

Pullman

Aasem Alharbi, Alberto Alquicira, Shroog Alshehri, Abhilash Ambati, Gage Amonette, Emily Arganbright, Conley Austin, Toluwani Ayeni, Chelsea Bammes, Benjamin Battersby, Swadheen Bhowal, David Blehm, Adam Brewer, Brianna Brown, Maxwell Bulman, Emily Cain, Quinlan Carnahan, Mckenna Cherf, Laura Cordero, Maria Diaz-Rodriguez, Liam Fischer, Paige Franklin, Micah Glasscock, Payton Griffith, Danielle Hodge, Aspyn Hoppe, Sarah Hulst, Garrick Huston, Samantha Klover, Jeongwoo Lee, Ziyu Liu, Diana Logan, Lindsey Lundgren, Noah Mangus, Robert Movius, Amanda Osterman, Anthony Pettit, Esmeralda Rivera Sanchez, Jicheng Wang, Olivia West, Celeste Wood, Samuel Wright, Yiting Wu, Qi Yang, Cheuklong Yong, Yaozhen Zhang, Shaoyi Zhang, Shanyu Zhong.

Albion

Isaiah Molsee

Rosalia

Chelsea Atchison

Colfax

Jennifer Isbelle, Marlena Olson, Crystal Parker

Oakesdale

Anne Hockett, Matthew Hockett

Tekoa

Makala Nelson

Garfield

Anais Mills

