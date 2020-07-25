SPOKANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following students were named to the Honor Roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for the spring 2020 quarter:
Rosalia
Paisha Carlon, Courtney Taylor
Pullman
James Gachari, Kelly Jenson
Tekoa
Rayana Gronlund, Zachary Mcfarling, Chela Woods
Oakesdale
John Hayes, Isabella Henley
Palouse
Eddie O’neill
St. John
Tate Schauble, James Schierman
Spokane Falls Community College
The following students were named to the honor roll (3.0 GPA or higher) for the spring 2020 quarter:
Pullman
Aasem Alharbi, Alberto Alquicira, Shroog Alshehri, Abhilash Ambati, Gage Amonette, Emily Arganbright, Conley Austin, Toluwani Ayeni, Chelsea Bammes, Benjamin Battersby, Swadheen Bhowal, David Blehm, Adam Brewer, Brianna Brown, Maxwell Bulman, Emily Cain, Quinlan Carnahan, Mckenna Cherf, Laura Cordero, Maria Diaz-Rodriguez, Liam Fischer, Paige Franklin, Micah Glasscock, Payton Griffith, Danielle Hodge, Aspyn Hoppe, Sarah Hulst, Garrick Huston, Samantha Klover, Jeongwoo Lee, Ziyu Liu, Diana Logan, Lindsey Lundgren, Noah Mangus, Robert Movius, Amanda Osterman, Anthony Pettit, Esmeralda Rivera Sanchez, Jicheng Wang, Olivia West, Celeste Wood, Samuel Wright, Yiting Wu, Qi Yang, Cheuklong Yong, Yaozhen Zhang, Shaoyi Zhang, Shanyu Zhong.
Albion
Isaiah Molsee
Rosalia
Chelsea Atchison
Colfax
Jennifer Isbelle, Marlena Olson, Crystal Parker
Oakesdale
Anne Hockett, Matthew Hockett
Tekoa
Makala Nelson
Garfield
Anais Mills