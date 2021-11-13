COLTON HIGH SCHOOL

The following students were named to the school’s honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.

Highest Honors 4.0, or all As

Sixth grade: Kellan DeMeerleer

Seventh grade: Avery Peters

Eighth grade: Joey Hemighaus, Rori Weber

Freshmen: Clair Moehrle

Juniors: Jaide Reisenauer, Sidni Whitcomb

Seniors: Maggie Meyer, Jaxon Moehrie, Eylisia Rogerson

High Honors 3.4-3.99 no Ds or Fs

Sixth grade: Rowen Harrington, Adalynn Kerr, Macie Pearson, Gavin Ryan, Brennan Schlee, Loyolya Walsborn

Seventh grade: Wyatt Baysinger, Merdith Bell

Eigth grade: Eloise Clark, Grace Kuhle, Kaydence Martinez, Leah Musson, Kaiden Rogerson, Avree Thompson

Freshmen: Grace DeMeerleer, Holly Heitstuman, Ella Nollmeyer

Sophomores: Kaydee Heitstuman, Matthew Reisenauer, Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schulthies, Kyndra Stout

Juniors: Rachel Becker, Daniel Bell, Grant Wolf

Seniors: Raphael Arnhold, Amy Keller, Mary Pluid, Brooklyn Trimble

High Honors 3.0-3.39 no Ds or Fs

Sixth grade: Gracie Biggins, Duke Chalmers, Chance McBride, Annabel Snyder

Sophomores: Chloe Baysinger, Alex Hemighaus

Seniors: Macie Blewett

