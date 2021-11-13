COLTON HIGH SCHOOL
The following students were named to the school’s honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
Highest Honors 4.0, or all As
Sixth grade: Kellan DeMeerleer
Seventh grade: Avery Peters
Eighth grade: Joey Hemighaus, Rori Weber
Freshmen: Clair Moehrle
Juniors: Jaide Reisenauer, Sidni Whitcomb
Seniors: Maggie Meyer, Jaxon Moehrie, Eylisia Rogerson
High Honors 3.4-3.99 no Ds or Fs
Sixth grade: Rowen Harrington, Adalynn Kerr, Macie Pearson, Gavin Ryan, Brennan Schlee, Loyolya Walsborn
Seventh grade: Wyatt Baysinger, Merdith Bell
Eigth grade: Eloise Clark, Grace Kuhle, Kaydence Martinez, Leah Musson, Kaiden Rogerson, Avree Thompson
Freshmen: Grace DeMeerleer, Holly Heitstuman, Ella Nollmeyer
Sophomores: Kaydee Heitstuman, Matthew Reisenauer, Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schulthies, Kyndra Stout
Juniors: Rachel Becker, Daniel Bell, Grant Wolf
Seniors: Raphael Arnhold, Amy Keller, Mary Pluid, Brooklyn Trimble
High Honors 3.0-3.39 no Ds or Fs
Sixth grade: Gracie Biggins, Duke Chalmers, Chance McBride, Annabel Snyder
Sophomores: Chloe Baysinger, Alex Hemighaus
Seniors: Macie Blewett