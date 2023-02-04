DEARY HIGH SCHOOL
Honor Roll (semester one, 3.5 GPA or higher): Seniors — Macie Ashmead, Gracie Beck, Delainee Ellsworth, Dale Fletcher, Kole Johnson, Jasmine Leonard, Montana Mechling, Emily Mottern, Kalab Rickerd, Elvis Rickert, Emily Scott, Triniti Wood, Dantae Workman. Juniors — Stacy Austin, Blaine Clark, Sage Cochrane, Kenadie Kirk, Laithan Proctor, Carl Stanton, Gretchen Stokes, Araya Wood. Sophomores — Dawson Bovard, Lily Hanson, Khloe Jones, Richard Styre. Freshmen — Kori Bovard, Kyleigh Eastman, Jaymon Keen, Madelyn Proctor, Kaylee Wood. Eighth grade — Landon Boothby, Emily Bovard, Blake Clark, Cooper Heath, Kyla Knight, Allie Vincent, Sophia Winter. Seventh grade — Paisley Capps, Dakota Cochrane, Scarlet Donigian, Kohen Griffin, Lindsey Hanson, Jarrett Keen. Sixth grade — Alison Dean, Hunter Funke, Vada Jensen, Mason Monniere, Hallie Proctor, Zane Quarles, David Winter.
