SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
Chasity Barber, of Troy, and Daniel Stevens and James Glover, of Moscow, have been named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the list.
SPOKANE FALLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Spokane Falls Community College recently announced its honor roll for the summer quarter, 2021. Included on the list are the following students, who maintained a grade-point average of 3.0: Pullman — Gabriel Haug, Danielle Matera, Grace Abel, Olivia Alvarez; Colfax — Katelynd Daddario; Moscow — Mackenzie Kingsley.