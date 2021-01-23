UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
The following students were named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Utah. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Moscow: Owen Bunzel
Pullman: Payton Utzman, Holden Ellsworth
GONZAGA UNIVERSITY
The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Pullman: Tristan Call, Emma Horstkamp, Graham Laird, Nicholas Smith