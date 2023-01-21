SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.5 GPA or higher): Pullman — Katherine Johnson.
UNIVERSITY OFNORTH GEORGIA
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 9:55 am
SPRINGFIELD COLLEGE
Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.5 GPA or higher): Pullman — Katherine Johnson.
UNIVERSITY OFNORTH GEORGIA
Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.5 GPA or higher): Pullman — Maria Jaiyeola.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
President’s List (fall semester, 3.7 GPA or higher): Colfax — Anna Hildebrand.
STATE UNIVERsiTY OF NEW YORK AT NEW PALTZ
Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.3 GPA or higher): Moscow — Eric Dearien.
KNOX COLLEGE
Dean’s List (fall term, 3.6 GPA or higher): Pullman — Grace Dinges.
