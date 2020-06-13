University of Idaho Dean’s List

Nearly 2,500 University of Idaho students qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester, which ended May 15. To qualify for the Dean’s List, UI students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester. The following local students made the list:

Deary

Martha R. Spence, Benjamin Spence, Nicholas J. Griffin, Ashauntay A. Leonard

Genesee

Alysha D. O’Connell, Austin E. Pope, Emily Trees, Kaylee S. Flodin, Michael T. Grigg, Virginia M. Monk, Jadon C. Mader, Kyle G. Moser, Brittany J. Young, Sara J. Trees, Kelsey A. Roach, Natalie A. Krick, Priscilla A. Alt

Juliaetta

Gavin Hewett, Kendra L. Sproul

Kendrick

Ashley N. Wegner, Justin A. Meekhof, Nathanael R. Davis

Moscow

Carson Sass, Tamara A. Balderrama, Taylor A. Murphy, Toni L. Moore, Anna R. Williams, Bronwyn R. Schumaker, Mal Sawm Tluang, Sophia M. Minden, Steven P. Frank, Taylor E. Watson, Anthony J. Plummer, Brenden Gilliland, Collin J. Niehenke, Grant Clary, Kacie Robbins, Kevin Eng, Khadeeja M. Mansour, Laine N. Madsen, Lisa M. Mutart, Madison R. Engberg, Matthew J. Moye, Miles H. Whitling, Paige F. Rhoade, Peter Schmidt, Quientin J. Akers, Sadie R. Ringo, Said Chikh Ali, Shane R. Spence, Sophia Grace L. Sivula, Tiburon Leitch, Tristan E. Baiocco, Zuelah I. Yager, Cameron R. Hewitt, Christina Grace-Thomas, Cotton B. Whitling, Electra A. Williams, Eric W. Garber, Gabriel Smith, Hayley D. Fleischman, Katelyn Garfield, Margaret S. Gildner, Matthew L. Pancheri, Molly A. Eaton, Rachel R. Hill, Richard R. Sperry, Savanna V. Kilborn, Sophia S. Curet, Tiffany Gunderson, Xavier J. Murdoch, Christopher L. Crozier, Dakota W. Pfaff, David M. Bowman, Dutch A. Ruark, Emerson L. Butler, Ethan K. Overfelt, Isabell Strawn, Joseph E. Cornwall, Kyle M. Richmond, Lukas J. Willits, Luther M. Michaels, McKenna P. Jacobs, Michael E. Atkinson, Nicholas Ayers, Nicholas M. Pancheri, Nicholas T. Kitche, Oakley Todd, Samantha Blaisdell, Savana C. Paul, Shoug Alturayif, Slade Castle, Thaddaeus M. Hurley, Tyler W. Seegmiller, William G. Foster, Willow J. Crites, Zachary D. Pfaf, Alena D. Perriguey-Krings, Andrea M. Brannock, Anya K. Payne, Ashley Beals, Ashley F. Green, Avery P. Pierce-Garnett, Bryn C. Navarrete, Cardin E. Moberly, Carson Corgatelli, Christian D. Pankopf, Christina Briggs-Mathers, Cre’Elle Lanier, Dillon D. Poe, Dylan Richard, Grace J. McGreevy, Jared M. Grieb, Jesse J. Alves-Foss, Jillian N. Park, Jonathan E. Chavez, Kaitlyn Landreth, Karin I. Falk, Karsten W. Schumaker, Katy M. Wicks, Kyle S. Cutting, Laura E. Hannon, Lauren Fereday, Lily M. Taylo, Michelle A. Clarkson, Monica M. Burnette, Morgan Stevenson, Nataly Davies, Nickolas K. Leonhardy, Nicodemus Nolta, Nicole L. Hindberg, Olivia L. Dow, Rachele A. Catt, Rebecca Schmidt, Rylee L. Ochoa, Sherri L. Paz, Skyler F. Martin, Timothy I. Malm, Trinity N. Carpente, Adam K. Vandegrift, Andrew P. Villeneuve, Bethany C. Rounds, Elle A. Sutherland, Emma N. Sattler, Justis T. York, Leah T. Dreesmann, Othoniel Lopez Galvan, Owen D. Forbes, Peter L. Goebel, Rylie Malm, Yvonne Danich, Zoie Anderson, Abigail M. Euhus, Ailis K. Grieshaber, Corey G. Williams, Dylan R. Tanner, Grace A. Steiner, Honorine K. Knott, Ian J. Engerbretson, Jared B. Gray, Cole A. Brusven

Potlatch

Hannah J. Barnes, Emma N. Wilson, Madyson D. Cessnun, Danielle M. Pressnall, Kylee Anderson

Princeton

Makayla M. Moore, Porsche Burns

Troy

Katherine Doumit, Shannen Ney, Sophia S. Raasch, Erica R. Case, Taya S. Johnson, Jordyne R. Fredrickson, Sherri N. Paz, James M. Zillinger, Rudy D. Christianson, Dakotah B. Smith, Ashley Webler, Blazie Gilder

Viola

Adrianna M. Kauffman, Cade C. Knott, Allyson N. LeForce, Noelle R. Mims, Margaret A. Lewis

Colfax

Elizabeth G. Harwood, Jenna L. Harwood, Derek D. Hall, Sasha Rabaiotti, Hope A. de Avila, April A. Casten, Isaac P. Cook

Colton

Pullman

Alisha J. Currier, Amy K. Stanley, Rebecca C. Wickard, Mohanned Alghamdi, Rachel F. Stanley, Ty N. Hendrickson, Avery G. Reneau, Ruby L. Breitsprecher

University of Utah Dean’s List

More than 7,500 students who were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Utah for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. The following local students made the list:

Moscow

Owen Bunzel, Grace Pennington

Pullman

Payton Utzman

