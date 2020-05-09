SPOKANE FALLS COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The following students were named to the honor roll for the winter quarter for receiving a 3.0 or greater grade-point average for the term.

Pullman

Dagmawi Abebe, Ruth Adaramola, Gage Amonette, Emily Arganbright, Conley Austin, Toluwani Ayeni, David Blehm, Brianna Brown, Maxwell Bulman, Quinlan Carnahan, McKenna Cherf, Nolan Degarmo, Julianne Deitrich, Zen Doherty, Liam Fischer, Paige Franklin, Patricia Hamilton, Danielle Hodge, Sarah Hulst, Garrick Huston, Samantha Klover, Steven Krouse, Jennifer Lam, Diana Logan, Paige Loomis, Lindsey Lundgren, Suzanne McKee, Emma Minnis, Robert Movius, Mackenzie Oldroyd, Amanda Osterman, Anthony Pettit, Vi Vien, Janelle Willers, Celeste Wood, Samuel Wright, Chelsea Bammes, Bintou Barrow, Adam Brewer, Alyssa Burton, Taichak Chu, Ryan Clark, Tyreke Davis, Richard Ellsworth, Songze Guo, Ryan Hanson, Ziyu Liu, Chase Negrete, Elizabeth Pate, Jicheng Wang, Yi Xu, Yaozhen Zhang

Moscow

Jose Gomez

Albion

Isaiah Molsee

Colfax

Jennifer Isbelle, Marlena Olson, Landon Willson, Crystal Parker

Rosalia

Chelsea Atchison

SPOKANE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The following students were named to the honor roll for the fall quarter for receiving a 3.0 or greater grade-point average for the term.

Pullman

Azia Carter, James Gachari

Moscow

John Hayes

Colfax

Brynn Villegas Vilchiz

Palouse

Eddie O’Neill

Rosalia

Paisha Carlon, Courtney Taylor

