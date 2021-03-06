NORTH IDAHO COLLEGE
North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene recently announced its Dean’s List for fall semester 2020. Students eligible for the NIC Dean’s List must be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits and obtain a grade point average of 3.75 or above. Below is list of students from the Daily News readership area named to the list.
Deary: Maisie McManus
Kendrick: Elizabeth Olson
Moscow: Peyton Claus, Gabriella Eldridge, Vincent Lyon, Chloe Sampson
Troy: Rhett Sandquist
IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Duncan Meyer of Moscow is ranked in the top 2 percent of students in both the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the Ivy College of Business at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.