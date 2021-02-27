COLTON SCHOOLS
Officials at Colton Schools have announced their honor roll for first semester 2020-21. Students named to the list include:
Highest Honors (4.0 or all As)
6th Grade: Mederith Bell, Avery Peters; 7th Grade: Joey Hemighaus, Rori Weber; 8th Grade: Grace Demeerleer, Clair Moehrle; Sophomores: Sidni Whitcomb; Juniors: Maggie Meyer, Jaxon Moehrle, Elysia Rodgerson; Seniors: Addyson Purnell, Rylee Vining
High Honors (3.4-3.99)
6th Grade: Wyatt Baysinger, Gracie Biggins, Duke Chalmers, McKenna Keefe, Anabel Snyder; 7th Grade: Eloise Clark, Grace Kuhle, Kaydence Martinez, Leah Musson, Kaiden Rogerson, Avree Thompson; 8th Grade: Holly Heitstuman, Ryan Impson, Troy Keller, Ella Nollmeyer, Addalyn Ryan; Freshmen: Kaydee Heitstuman, Alexander Hemighaus, Chantel Johnson, Lane Peters, Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schultheis, Kyndra Stout; Sophomores: Rachel Becker, Dan Bell, Jaide Reisenauer, Grant Wolf; Juniors: Raphael Arnhold, Macy Blewett, Amy Keller, Mary Pluid; Seniors: Kelton Devlin, Trent Druffel, Russell Jackson, Braydon Pecora, Josie Schultheis
High Honors (3.0-3.39)
6th Grade: Chance McBride, Hayden Purnell; Freshmen: Chloe Baysinger, Emily Jackson, Matthew Reisenauer
UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO
Officials at the University of Idaho have released the school’s dean’s list for fall semester 2020. Students from this region named to the list include:
COLFAX: Derek D. Hall, Elizabeth G. Harwood, Hope A. de Avila, Jenna L. Harwood; COLTON: Francis M. O’Toole;
DEARY: Kathryn Mottern, Nicholas J. Griffin;
GARFIELD: Lauren K. Welch;
GENESEE: Alysha D. O’Connell, Austin E. Pope, Claire D. Smith, Emily Trees, Garrett D. Borth, Jonathan T. Kopf, Kendra N. Murray, Kyle G. Moser, Kyra L. Scharnhorst, Larissa M. Stafford, Lilienne A. Stafford, Marcus J. Johnson, Michael T. Grigg, Natalie A. Krick, Priscilla A. Alt, Sara J. Trees, Sorrina K. Clawson;
HARVARD: Charis B. Peever;
JULIAETTA: Ethan M. Graves, Gavin Hewett;
KENDRICK: Justin A. Meekhof, Megan M. Brocke, Nathanael R. Davis, Fidela D. Salayes Araiza;
MOSCOW: Abigail M. Euhus, Adam K. Vandegrift, Addison T. Golightly, Aidan M. Neelon, Ailis K. Grieshaber, Alena D. Perriguey-Krings, Amber J. Britton, Andrea M. Brannock, Andrea R. Brown, Andrew P. Villeneuve, Angel M. Kalasz, Angus B. Spence, Anthony J. Plummer, Anya K. Payne, Ashley Beals, Athena C. Nolta, Avery P. Pierce-Garnett, Benjamin M. Ting, Bennett W. Schlect, Braeden P. Nierman, Brenden Gilliland, Bronwyn R. Schumaker, Cameron R. Hewitt, Camille E. Niehenke, Carson Sass, Cassandra Rozelle, Chloe White, Christina Briggs-Mathers, Christina Grace-Thomas, Christina M. Petrie, Claire A. Qualls, Claire E. Haeder, Cooper J. Hanks, Cooper R. Stephens, Corey G. Williams, Dolly M. Strahan-Nalle, Dylan Richard, Eleanore G. Faunce, Elle A. Sutherland, Emily C. Levine, Emily H. Waltner, Emma Carscallen, Emma N. Sattler, Eric W. Garber, Erin Kreycik, Finn S. Benson, Gabriel G. Quinnett, Gabriel Smith, Gloria G. Taylor, Grace J. McGreevy, Gracie A. Foutch, Grant Clary, Gregory J. Sarff, Hayley D. Fleischman, Honorine K. Knott, Isabell Strawn, Jackson D. Dunn, Jacob A. Brown, Jacqueline L. Gonzalez, James E. Craig, James S. Fields, Jared B. Gray, Jared M. Grieb, Jesse Padilla, Jillian L. Guier, Jillian N. Park, John S. Sillers, Joseph E. Cornwall, Josephine Sanford, Joshua P. Corgatelli, Kari E. Miller, Karin I. Falk, Karsten W. Schumaker, Katelyn Garfield, Katherine L. Wilkerson, Katy M. Wicks, Keaton J. Hewitt, Khadeeja M. Mansour, Kieran A. Gordon, Kieran B. Northcutt, Kimana L. Cofre, Kyle B. Spence, Laine N. Madsen, Lauren Fereday, Lea R. Dussurget, Leah T. Dreesmann, Lily M. Taylor, Logan J. Shears, Luke McGreevy, Luther M. Michaels, Maria S. Horta Lopez, Marshall S. McMillan, Maxwell L. Radil, McKenna P. Jacobs, Mete K. Yuksel, Michael T. Moldenhauer, Miles H. Whitling, Nataly Davies, Nicholas J. Van Nuland, Nicholas M. Pancheri, Nicole A. Johnson, Oakley Todd, Olivia L. Dow, Othoniel Lopez Galvan, Peter L. Goebel, Peter Schmidt, Rachel R. Hill, Rachele A. Catt, Ramon A. Perez, Reef M. Diego, Richard R. Sperry, Sadie R. Ringo, Said Chikh Ali, Sam G. Preston, Samantha Blaisdell, Samuel Collins, Sarah R. Greenwalt, Savanna V. Kilborn, Selena A. Alexandropoulos, Sherri L. Paz, Skyler Ting, Slade Castle, Sophia Grace L. Sivula, Sophia N. Mangini, Sophia S. Curet, Spencer M. Pope, Stacey R. Sullivan, Stephen P. Kwiatkowski, Steven P. Frank, Talia J. Mullin, Taylor E. Watson, Teagan M. Riley, Thaddaeus M. Hurley, Theodore A. Jessup, Thomas Warner, Timothy I. Malm, Tristan E. Baiocco, Tristan L. Sahwell, William G. Foster, Willow J. Crites, Wilson E. Caisley, Yvonne Danich, Zoie Anderson, Ahna L. Forrest, Kaitlin P. Watson, Michelle A. Clarkson, Monica M. Burnette, Tongkyu Lee, Donald C. Reed, Levi L. Lunceford, Mason H. Chadd;
POTLATCH: Emma N. Wilson, Hannah J. Barnes, Madyson D. Cessnun, Savanna M. Pagel, Tanner A. McGreal, Haley N. Bowles;
PRINCETON: Makayla M. Moore, Taylor J. Gregg;
PULLMAN: Kyle Rozanski, Amy K. Stanley, Bryce A. Hendrickson, Casey M. Willitts, Curtis L. Jeffery, Jacqueline M. Maurer, McKenzie G. Peringer, Rachel F. Stanley, Ruby L. Breitsprecher, Ty N. Hendrickson, Youmee Lee, Zachary J. Mumford;
TROY: Abbygael E. Weller, Ashley Webler, Dakotah B. Smith, Jaycee A. Johnson, Jordyne R. Fredrickson, Katherine Doumit, Olivia L. Nelson, Rudy D. Christianson, Seth Lunders, Shannen Ney; Sophia S. Raasch;
VIOLA: Adrianna M. Kauffman, Allyson N. LeForce, Brett R. Taggart, Britton W. Bell, Cade C. Knott, Isabel R. Huggins, Katie L. Mims, Margaret A. Lewis, Noelle R. Mims, Rhea Anderson;
UNIONTOWN: Brady H. Stout.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
Preston Brooks Evans of Moscow has been named to the president’s list for fall term 2020 at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA – LINCOLN
Jocelyn Charis Meyer of Troy has been named to the deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for fall semester 2020.
GROVE CITY COLLEGE
Jocelyn Wiggins of Moscow has been named to the dean’s list with “high distinction” (3.85 to 4.0 GPA) for fall semester 2020 at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa.
WALLA WALLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Officials at Walla Walla Community College have released the school President’s List and Vice-President’s List for the fall 2020 quarter. Students from this region named to the list include:
President’s List
COLTON: Paul Schweitzer; Palouse: David West;
PULLMAN: Asma Debbek and Uta Uatataiza Kakujaha;
ST. JOHN: Nicole Jones.
Vice-presidents’ List
PULLMAN: Irene Kamoye, Lucy Nashipae, and Lydia Smith.