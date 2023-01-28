Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.5 GPA or higher): Pullman — Jesse Rector, Maxwell Wolsborn. Rosalia — Brooklyn Bailey-Leonardo. St. John — Keely Jones. Tekoa — Elise Wilkins. Moscow — Emelia Keim, Eleanor Manson.
President’s List (fall semester, 4.0 GPA): Pullman — Nicholas Call, Allison Lenssen. Troy — Kaija Dybdahl.
EASTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dean’s List (fall 2022, 3.5 GPA or higher): Colfax — Hannah Baerlocher, Justice Brown, Jenna Getz, Hanna Monsen. Lacrosse — Zoe Bailey. Malden — Larry Frick. Oakesdale — Madison Shrope. Palouse — Abby Perkins. Pullman — Quin Carnahan, Kyle Imler, Payton Kallaher, Sadie Lenssen, Mohamed Moussamir, Trevor Myers, Ben Wilson. Rosalia — Chase Brunham, Carson McDonald, Quinn Morgan, Olivia Morgan, Gabriel Morgan. Tekoa — Allison Blaszak, Angelina Nocker. Moscow — Katie Backer. Troy — Morgan Blazzard.
Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.5 GPA or Higher): Pullman — Mya Reed.