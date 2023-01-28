MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY

Dean’s List (fall semester, 3.5 GPA or higher): Pullman — Jesse Rector, Maxwell Wolsborn. Rosalia — Brooklyn Bailey-Leonardo. St. John — Keely Jones. Tekoa — Elise Wilkins. Moscow — Emelia Keim, Eleanor Manson.

President’s List (fall semester, 4.0 GPA): Pullman — Nicholas Call, Allison Lenssen. Troy — Kaija Dybdahl.

Tags

Recommended for you