COLTON SCHOOL (third quarter)
Highest Honors (4.0 GPA or all As)
6th grade: Wyatt Baysinger, Mederith Bell, Avery Peters; 7th grade: Joey Hemighaus, Rori Weber; 8th grade: Clair Moehrle; Sophomores: Sidni Whitcomb; Juniors: Maggie Meyer, Elysia Rogerson; Seniors: Russel Jackson, Addyson Purnell, Josie Schultheis, Rylee Vining.
High Honors (3.4-3.99 GPA with no Ds or Fs)
6th grade: Grade Biggins, McKenna Keefe, Anabel Snyder; 7th grade: Eloise Clark, Grace Kuhle, Leah Musson, Kaiden Rogerson, Avree Thompson; 8th grade: Grace Demeerleer, Holly Heitstuman, Troy Keller, Ella Nollmeyer; Freshmen: Kaydee Heitstuman, Alexander Hemighaus, Tylar Sandoval, Kate Schultheis, Kyndra Stout, Matthew Reisenauer; Sophomores: Rachel Becker, Dan Bell, Jaide Reisenauer, Grant Wolf; Juniors: Raphael Arnhold, Macy Blewett, Amy Keller, Jaxon Moehrle, Mary Pluid, Brooklyn Trimble; Seniors: Kelton Devlin, Trent Druffel.
High Honors (3.0-3.39 GPA with no Ds or Fs)
6th grade: Duke Chalmers, Hayden Purnell; 8th grade: Ryan Impson, Addalynn Ryan; Freshmen: Chloe Baysinger, Chantel Johnson, Lane Peters.