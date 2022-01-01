LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE

The following students were named to the President’s List (GPA 3.75 or higher) for the fall 2021 semester.

Idaho

Deary — Brianne M. Guier, London G. Kirk

Genesee — Mikacia R. Bartosz, McKenzie J. Bowey, Courtney L. Burt, Alexis S. Meyer, Travis B. Schwenne

Juliaetta — Brayden M. Graves, Lachlan R. Lysne, Emma L. Parker, Jeffrey A. Wing

Kendrick — Lindsay A. Schmidt

Moscow — Elise K. Bogut, Mark R. Curry, Michael J. Dow, Wendy L. Eslick, Timberly T. Fiskum, Bradley T. Gilbert, Ian C. Gregory, Moira R. Harty, Taylor M. Hussey, Rebecca L. Lidean, Aubrey N. O’Daniel, Hannah Platts, Ingrid R. Roise, Nickolas J. Scott, Deborah Y Wilson

Troy — David J. Phillis

Viola — Hannah J. Broyles.

Washington

Colfax — Daniel J. Robinson.

Pullman — Victoria M. Peyron.

The Following students were named to the Dean’s List (GPA 3.25-3.749) for the fall 2021 semester.

Idaho

Deary — Brayden W. Stapleton

Genesee — Kolby T. Moser

Juliaetta — Cody W. Poxleitner

Moscow — Jessica L. Arnett, Matilda R. Brooks, Noi S. Cleve —Yocom, Chloe N. Collins, Andrew L. Crossler, Savanah A. De la Combe, Kerrie E. Esser, Camren J. Eventyr, Jonathan a Fiskum, Philip T. Kerr, Sydni N. Lewis, Elise R. Martin, Evan J. Martin, Grace J. Mikolajczyk, Alexandra Paskus, Tobias C. Preston, Daniel Schaaf, David L. Smith, Jessica M. Smith, Mariah A. Suquet—Lyle, Mathew Wallace

Potlatch — Kyndal J. Cessnun, Brittney M. Durski

Washington

Colfax — Gavin R. Hammer, Bryan J. Rubin

Pullman — Juan D. Hart, Megan Howell, William L. Luna, Steven S. Riggleman

