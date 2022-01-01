LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE
The following students were named to the President’s List (GPA 3.75 or higher) for the fall 2021 semester.
Idaho
Deary — Brianne M. Guier, London G. Kirk
Genesee — Mikacia R. Bartosz, McKenzie J. Bowey, Courtney L. Burt, Alexis S. Meyer, Travis B. Schwenne
Juliaetta — Brayden M. Graves, Lachlan R. Lysne, Emma L. Parker, Jeffrey A. Wing
Kendrick — Lindsay A. Schmidt
Moscow — Elise K. Bogut, Mark R. Curry, Michael J. Dow, Wendy L. Eslick, Timberly T. Fiskum, Bradley T. Gilbert, Ian C. Gregory, Moira R. Harty, Taylor M. Hussey, Rebecca L. Lidean, Aubrey N. O’Daniel, Hannah Platts, Ingrid R. Roise, Nickolas J. Scott, Deborah Y Wilson
Troy — David J. Phillis
Viola — Hannah J. Broyles.
Washington
Colfax — Daniel J. Robinson.
Pullman — Victoria M. Peyron.
The Following students were named to the Dean’s List (GPA 3.25-3.749) for the fall 2021 semester.
Idaho
Deary — Brayden W. Stapleton
Genesee — Kolby T. Moser
Juliaetta — Cody W. Poxleitner
Moscow — Jessica L. Arnett, Matilda R. Brooks, Noi S. Cleve —Yocom, Chloe N. Collins, Andrew L. Crossler, Savanah A. De la Combe, Kerrie E. Esser, Camren J. Eventyr, Jonathan a Fiskum, Philip T. Kerr, Sydni N. Lewis, Elise R. Martin, Evan J. Martin, Grace J. Mikolajczyk, Alexandra Paskus, Tobias C. Preston, Daniel Schaaf, David L. Smith, Jessica M. Smith, Mariah A. Suquet—Lyle, Mathew Wallace
Potlatch — Kyndal J. Cessnun, Brittney M. Durski
Washington
Colfax — Gavin R. Hammer, Bryan J. Rubin
Pullman — Juan D. Hart, Megan Howell, William L. Luna, Steven S. Riggleman