Human risks and injuries from dogs

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

A 20-year retrospective study (2001-20) of emergency room data looked at injuries of people walking their dogs on leashes. Some 425,000 adults were received with injuries related to walking a dog on a leash.

The data does not include those who sought medical assistance with their primary doctor, an urgent care center or who are referred to a specialist. The total number of injuries from having a dog on a leash is probably much larger.

But looking at more than 24,000 such injuries annually nationwide, it does not seem like much of an overall risk. The risk, however, goes up with people as they age.

