Human risks and injuries from dogs

A 20-year retrospective study (2001-20) of emergency room data looked at injuries of people walking their dogs on leashes. Some 425,000 adults were received with injuries related to walking a dog on a leash.
The data does not include those who sought medical assistance with their primary doctor, an urgent care center or who are referred to a specialist. The total number of injuries from having a dog on a leash is probably much larger.
But looking at more than 24,000 such injuries annually nationwide, it does not seem like much of an overall risk. The risk, however, goes up with people as they age.
Those of us with fewer days in front of us than behind us know that systems age and competencies fall off. Our brains, however, don’t think we are much over our prime in our 20s.
That cognitive dissonance ensures many of us who are older will do things we shouldn’t and suffer injuries as a result. That alone increases overall risk.
Except for an exceptional few or those more dedicated and capable of daily workouts, we will get weaker, slower and more fragile with age, and our balance can be affected. Combine this with a rambunctious young pet on a leash and bad things can happen.
When typical injuries from walking a dog on a leash are seen in the elderly, they tend to be worse and more complicated than identical injuries happening in younger age groups.
Before you cancel any notion of getting a dog, know that this same advice goes for straps, reins and ropes commonly used around horseback riding. It also applies to ropes and lines involved with boating. Any time one is around a chain, rope, line, cable or anything else that can come under sudden extraordinary and uncontrolled tension, they should be careful.
For dogs, begin with the right type and length of leash. Some restrain their dogs with those glorified fishing reels that keep the leash taut. Those are okay but tend to negate the use of both hands to control a dog and they remain best for very small canines.
Many advocate for shorter 6-to-8-foot leads. If the dog is much larger than about 20 pounds, make sure the leash is nonretractable.
Grasp the leash in whichever hand you please for informal dog walking. Wrap the fingers around the leash and use the opposable thumb to close over the lead and bring it in to the palm. You want to be able to drop the leash.
Don’t wrap it around your wrist or elsewhere in case the dog bolts. Injuries from ropes and leashes can be as mundane as a rope burn to as severe as broken fingers, lacerations, tendon and ligament injuries, and fractures.
A few years ago, my 25-pound Boston terrier suddenly went the opposite direction we were walking. She is a rescue dog for us that still runs off if not on a leash, so I could not let go. Instead, the energy was received unexpectedly by my shoulder. The result was total or partial tears of three of the four tendons that make up the rotator cuff. Eight incisions facilitated arthroscopic surgery to repair the damage, and all is well.
For seniors with balance problems of any kind, please consult your physician before obtaining a dog. Then speak with a veterinarian. Between the two and yourself, you can develop a plan for a new pet that fits your mental and physical needs.
Finally, consider obedience training to include walking on a leash. There are several competent folks in the vicinity who provide solid fee-based services.
Powell is the retired public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email charliepowell74@gmail.com