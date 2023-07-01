Each week, one of the local history organizations gets to share some regional stories here, focused around a set of photographs which illustrate an aspect of earlier life on the Palouse. However, with our modern digital cameras we often take photography for granted; it was not always that easy.

The simple act of taking photographs here involved transporting a bulky camera by horse and cart over unpaved roads; more importantly it involved moving the boxes of glass plates on which the photographs were taken.

Even the safer act of transporting the glass plates by railroad car held its own risks, as anyone who has handed their luggage over to an airline can imagine. Additionally, printing photographs in newspapers and magazine involved creating metal photographic plates, a time-consuming and not inexpensive process, one of several reasons older newspapers are less image-laden than modern ones.

