Looking northeast across downtown, probably from just the most northwestern point of Sunnyside Hill. Pioneer Hill is most of the background. Printed in History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington in 1889, vol. 2.
This is a cleaned version of the image printed in that newspaper. We’re apparently looking from College Hill across town; on the hilltop left of center are the public school, today the location of Gladish. Orgionally printed Jan. 31, 1892 in the Spokane Review, special section pg. 1.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
An 1890 promotional card from the Pullman Board of Trade, promoting the region’s many artesian wells for prospective farmers.
Courtesy photo
An illustration from Northwest Magazine, Sept 1892, pg. 23. Pullman, looking east up Pioneer Hill from the corner of Paradise and Kamiaken.
Each week, one of the local history organizations gets to share some regional stories here, focused around a set of photographs which illustrate an aspect of earlier life on the Palouse. However, with our modern digital cameras we often take photography for granted; it was not always that easy.
The simple act of taking photographs here involved transporting a bulky camera by horse and cart over unpaved roads; more importantly it involved moving the boxes of glass plates on which the photographs were taken.
Even the safer act of transporting the glass plates by railroad car held its own risks, as anyone who has handed their luggage over to an airline can imagine. Additionally, printing photographs in newspapers and magazine involved creating metal photographic plates, a time-consuming and not inexpensive process, one of several reasons older newspapers are less image-laden than modern ones.
As a result, before the late 1890s, much of the documentation of our region that you’ll find comes not in photographs, but in drawings. WSU’s MASC holds original hand-drawn Northwestern illustrations dating back to the 1840s, when Nicolas Point accompanied Jesuit missionary Jean Pierre de Smet into the region, and to 1858, when artist Gustavus Sohon accompanied lieutenant John Mullan in conducting railroad surveys. Looking more specifically at Pullman, while some photos do exist of the town in the late 1880s, just as common were published illustrations.
One of the earlier sets is the History of the Pacific Northwest: Oregon and Washington, 1889, a two-volume history of the region published by the North Pacific History Company of Portland, Ore. It contains more than 500 illustrations of cities, homes, businesses and individuals from around the northwest. Colfax, Moscow and Pullman all get displayed, despite Pullman not being considered significant enough to be mentioned more than in passing in the text. The drawing of downtown is of particular interest as the second of two fires that ravaged downtown came July 3, 1890, meaning most of the business portion of the illustration was destroyed shortly thereafter.
Numerous other sets of illustrations exist. A Jan. 31, 1892, promotional section of the Spokane Review, celebrating to the newly opened agricultural college, draws numerous businesses. Northwest Magazine, which appears to be a promotional railroad-sponsored magazine out of Minneapolis, regularly sent artists around the region; it features the Palouse in the September 1892 issue and is perhaps the best source for viewing the short-lived (and unphotographed) Military College after which Military Hill in Pullman is named. Illustrations were also used in small publications touting the region, trying to induce new settlers and businesses here.
These drawings often show us an idealized and perfectly neat and clean vision of our history, and we often do have to take them with a grain of salt. However, the same can be said of photographs, which are often self-selected for the prettiest and most interesting views. Regardless of whatever bias they may hold, these hand-drawn illustrations do show us a view of the Palouse which lets us see our history before there were cameras here to capture it.
O’English is the university archivist for the Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections at Washington State University.