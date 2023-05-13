In this new gardening season, I’m ready to curb my impetuous tendencies and take a more methodical approach to each project. Before I plant seeds or flowers, for instance, I’ll fertilize and lay soaker hoses in each of our planting areas. Meeting this goal will seem almost like cheating, because Lee always does the hard part. He sets up watering systems for hooking up soaker hoses, plus a hose with a water wand to reach our backyard raised beds, a big honkin’ pumpkin patch, tiered flower bed, and front-yard flower gardens. Every year, his engineering makes it easy for me to keep all the beds watered on a rotating schedule and to use the wand for hand-watering when needed.
Last week, I started in the backyard, fertilizing the vegetable beds and laying soakers before planting. I had to fend off only a slight inclination to skip the boring parts and just open the seed packets. Reality smacked me the next day, though, when I unwound 50-foot rolls of soaker hoses for the front gardens. I knew I had to get this chore done soon, before the plants leafed out. I still carry painful memories of crawling through the beds on all fours, weaving lengths of floppy hose at ground level around fragile stalks of blooming delphinium, thickets of oriental poppies and tall clusters of phlox and jupiter’s beard. Now, earlier in the season, I found clearer paths through the perennials, but I still had to maneuver my way through the sprawling flower beds while unwinding, untangling and laying the long soakers, sometimes having to double back to adjust a hose.
A day later, after my lower back muscles recovered, I rewarded myself and set my impetuous nature free by planting flats of burgundy, cream, blackberry and lemon-colored annuals in our tiered bed, to complement the blue and purple perennials already established there. New sets of muscles hurt after that project, because I’d been squatting (teetering, actually,) at the narrow edges of the bed’s diagonal tiers for several hours.
Fertilizing and laying soaker hoses in the pumpkin patch could wait another week, I decided, and instead I returned to the backyard vegetable garden. I followed my new, orderly system and marked off neat, shallow rows in a raised bed for four varieties of salad greens. My former method — tossing a fistful of mixed seeds on top of the soil — typically produced a few heads each of sweet, tender romaine, red-leaf and butterhead lettuce, and about one million peppery arugula plants. This time I planted three straight, perfectly spaced rows of spinach, Sierra Batavia lettuce and a mixed lettuce blend. I was still on my knees, planting heirloom May Queen lettuce seeds in a fourth row, when I noticed a sunken spot in the soil, where water could collect and drown the seedlings. I set the seed packet on my lap, picked up my hand trowel and leaned across the bed, ready to level the soil, when a blur of black fur bumped my shoulder. My hand jerked, the trowel etched a swooping curve across all four rows, and I spilled the rest of the seeds into the grass.
Duffy, our 45-pound Bernedoodle puppy, plopped down next to me and licked my face. Yuck. I hugged him and watched as he bounced up and streaked across the yard. Then I turned to consider the disheveled mess of my once-tidy lettuce bed. Maybe I could smooth out the ruffled dirt, retrace the rows and rescue the spilled lettuce seeds, each of which was smaller than a grain of rice. Or maybe my squared-off garden needed a swooping curve to add some creative flair. I headed to the garden shed and took time to wipe off my tools and set them neatly on a shelf. When I came out, I found Duffy near the back fence, busily digging a deep trench in the middle of the peony bed. I stared at my puppy, at the dirt clinging to his fur, his fluffy tail wagging and eyes bright with joy, and I saw, all too clearly, an impetuous landscape designer who wants to be my partner in the garden.
Craft Rozen plans to do her backyard gardening while the Bernedoodle is napping. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.