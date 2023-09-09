By August, most of the perennials in my garden normally have dropped their petals and collapsed from heat exhaustion, but this year Lee and I set up soaker hoses to conserve water and keep the flowers alive. Now, at season’s end, scattered roses, Canterbury bells, Japanese anemones, mini petunias, snapdragons, coreopsis, phlox, hollyhocks and sunflowers are still blooming. Beyond the watering, the flower beds haven’t needed much impetuous gardening, so last month while I was away from my desk, I was out in our yard, reaching up on tiptoe or ducking under the sagging branches of trees heavy with fruit. Besides Italian plums and Bosc pears for eating, I also harvested enough Gravenstein apples to make and freeze eight homemade pies and nine pints of applesauce. Every day during Apple Week, I tossed small mounds of apple peels and cores into an open-topped, chicken-wire bin for composting. I also thought about raking up and disposing of the overripe apples that lay, slowly decaying, under the trees, but I already had apple fatigue.
All nine of our tomato plants ripened at once, and I had trouble keeping up with the harvest. Some of the tomatoes were better for eating fresh and others for making sauce, but I wasn’t completely sure which variety was which. Early this summer, Duffy, our Bernedoodle puppy, stole all the white plastic markers that identified the vegetables and flower in our backyard beds. I knew he’d start nosing around again as soon as he saw white tags poking up from the big tomato pots on our patio. So instead of setting the plant markers upright in the pots’ soil, I buried them deep in the dirt, near the edges of the planters. I thought I was so clever, outsmarting the Bernedoodle, but soon the plants branched out and their vines crisscrossed. I ended up crawling on the concrete among the planters, carefully lifting the tomato vines, running my finger around the lip of each pot until I found its tag, and then, before I reburied the tag, memorizing which pot held which variety.
I forgot about apples and tomatoes on a recent summer night, feeling the peace of a midnight sky as I stood in our dining room, ready to take Duffy outside for a final bathroom break. Before I opened the door, I turned on the outdoor light and saw a large, round-bodied animal on the patio, about ten feet away. The long, grayish hair on its back looked styled into a spiked mohawk, so I knew it wasn’t a skunk or a possum. That’s a porcupine, I whispered, just as Duffy spotted it through the glass door. As he yipped and scratched at the panes, I called down the hallway to Lee, asking him, as calmly as I could, to come to the dining room. Fast. Like, right now. While I corralled a barking, hysterical Duffy, Lee grabbed an extra-bright flashlight and went out into the darkness, searching alone until finally setting Duffy loose in the yard to track the critter. Duff the Tuff searched like a professional bloodhound and soon spotted the porcupine, hiding behind two garbage cans against our fence. After I managed to coax Duffy back inside, Lee opened a gate to our side yard, knowing the porcupine was too fat to squeeze under the fence. Then he used the flashlight’s long handle to nudge the porcupine out from behind the trash cans and out through the gate.