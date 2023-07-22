I was sitting in my flowered armchair, worrying about how to rein in our Bernedoodle puppy, Duffy, who’d recently dug deep holes and uprooted hollyhocks along our backyard fence. I couldn’t fault the impetuous landscaper’s work ethic — and his enthusiasm for the job was a great source of entertainment for our friendly neighbors across the fence. Duffy looks and acts like an adorable, black and brown teddy bear, and our 7-year-old granddaughter calls him Fluffy Duffy. When he’s out in the yard, though, working his muscles and sending dirt flying, he thinks he’s Duff the Tuff. That day, after creating his landslides, our 70-pound puppy lay sprawled across my lap while I considered his future employment. Maybe I should just admit defeat as his trainer, I thought. Duffy and I had formed a tight and immediate bond from his first day with Lee and me, and I’d wanted to prove I could teach him to be a well-behaved dog, not a wannabe cat or an undisciplined ditch-digger.
It hasn’t been easy to be consistent and firm with him, especially at first, because of the cuteness factor. Nearly four months later, though, I’m really proud of Duffy’s progress, and of my own as his trainer. He uses only a designated area of our backyard for bathroom breaks, (except for an unfortunate incident in Lee’s office last week); comes to us when called or when Lee squeaks a tennis ball; sits and remains in place (sort of) if we use an “I’m not kidding here” voice. He’s also learned to keep his big paws off the kitchen counters and his long, furry body off the beds. Duffy’s daily guy-time in the backyard with Lee includes wrestling on the grass, fetch and keep-away with a tennis ball, and petting and praising afterward.
I’ve trained him to stay on the sidewalk and avoid people’s lawns and flower gardens when we walk together, and I give him plenty of time to sniff along the way. He’s manically happy about our walks, which delights me, but I’m a small, 74-year old person, and sometimes I’ve needed a strong leash to control him. At first I tried using a halter designed with a chest piece and several straps, but Duffy bucked, reared and seemed so miserable that I returned the halter. Now he calmly wears a simpler, more comfortable harness, and I feel safer and better able to temper his exuberance.
Fluffy Duffy recently developed a deep, big-dog bark, which can sound downright intimidating to anyone who’s waiting on the porch after ringing our doorbell. As long as the visitor stays on the porch, Duff the Tuff, fearless guardian of his family, will bark to glory. If we invite the visitor inside, though, our protector might woof out a last little yelp and back away. He goes into full swagger mode when he faces off against the vacuum cleaner, circling, pouncing and bouncing, until the machine edges too close and roars at him. Then the tuff guy squeaks and remembers he’s late for an important meeting in my office, under the desk.
Duffy is sweet-natured, responds to hugs, praise and encouragement, and has never tried to run away. He wants always to please us, unless he’s being a donkey. If he thinks I’m sad, he lays his head on my lap and leans against me. If I seem anxious, he gets agitated. He loves Lee and me unconditionally and brings so much joy into our lives that giving him a few minutes on my lap is worth the “oomph” when he lands. I realize I’ve portrayed him as a perfect, genius puppy, but I know that he’s just a fairly well behaved, normal, extremely cute dog.
No matter how fiercely he barks, he’s still Fluffy Duffy at heart. In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, he cried and trembled every time he heard fireworks explode. Our family understood why only Lee came to their neighborhood Fourth of July party. Duffy and I spent the evening at home, with the windows shut tight. When the booms and bangs grew louder, I kept him close, with my arm around him. He stayed quiet and calm until finally, with a soft little sigh, Duff the Tuff fell asleep.
Craft Rozen will be away from her desk until early September, training her impetuous landscaper. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.