In 2003, some animals carried the SARS virus

In 2003, a virus was identified that would come to be known as the SARS coronavirus by the World Health Organization.
Technically called SARS-CoV, a name similar to but not to be confused with the virus that causes COVID-19 today, it is known to have emerged from a population of animals, perhaps bats, and spread to other animals, in this case civet cats. Traceback by epidemiologists showed it first infected humans in the Guangdong province of southern China in 2002.
Research was conducted concurrently at the time in Hong Kong and the Netherlands. That work, published in Nature, showed that domestic cats and ferrets could be infected with the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) coronavirus and could can pass it on to other cats and ferrets. This raised the question as to whether those species could also spread the virus to people.
Consider how the initial experiments were conducted. Six cats and six ferrets were inoculated via their tracheas with SARS virus that had been cultured from a deceased SARS patient. All the animals were successfully infected and became carriers of the virus, but only the ferrets got sick.
Normal cats and ferrets that were housed with the infected animals also became infected. After inoculation, the researchers took nasal, pharyngeal and rectal swabs of all the animals periodically.
Four cats and four ferrets were euthanized four days after inoculation and underwent a post-mortem examination for signs of illness. Why? It’s because all the cats stayed healthy, but three of the six ferrets became lethargic after two days, and one died on Day 4.
With a human or animal that becomes infected with a disease agent but does not develop the disease itself, has it killed off the pathogen or do they remain infected? And if they remain infected, are they shedding the disease agent? And if so, is the pathogen viable and in sufficient numbers to infect others of its kind or perhaps other species? These are vital questions to know when it comes to combating diseases that may infect humans or valuable food animals.
The study found all the animals’ throats began to shed virus starting two days after inoculation. Both the cats and ferrets continued shedding until Day 10 for the cats and Day 14 for the ferrets.
Viral isolation was successful from the trachea and lungs of all the animals. Hang on, though. Just because a virus can be isolated doesn’t mean much until one knows how much virus was present. In fact, viral titers (the amount of virus present), were higher in the ferrets than the cats indicating a distinct species difference.
Under the microscope, both species showed lung lesions similar to those seen in SARS-infected primates, though milder in severity.
Recall SARS in 2003 infected 8,098 people, killed 774, and caused only eight cases in the U.S. It was the resulting pneumonia that killed people.
Don’t get ahead of yourself here. What the authors rightfully concluded was, this was an experimental infection that they showed could occur. They did not show it was occurring naturally, but only that it could and that it could infect the uninfected housed with infected animals.
They did not make statements about whether or not animals could pass this infectious agent on to humans. Why?
Because they didn’t do experiments to determine if infected animals could pass the disease on to people. Despite a small sample number and research conducted during a disease emergency, the authors did the right thing with their contribution in helping contain SARS.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.