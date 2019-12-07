On Nov. 19, something amazing happened in Pullman. Near the top of where my footfalls slugged along a narrow, uneven shoulder where I would run in the late ’80s, there is now a bowling alley. But that bowling alley wasn’t there then. There was nothing there. The road I’m talking about is Bishop Boulevard, where wheat fields have gone to commerce. Near the top of that hill is Zeppoz, where on this particular Tuesday, it became the focus of the gigantic heart of a special community.
It was a fundraiser for a Pullman High School grad and Washington State University alum who is now battling for her life with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer. The idea of having a fundraiser was the brain-child of two former Pullman High graduates, Laura Nakata Vanucci and Jeanne Hood Thierren, and the woman with cancer is me. The three of us met for coffee on a Saturday in October to discuss ideas for the fundraiser. They could have picked any number of worthy people who need help, but they picked me. I can’t explain to you what that feels like, other than that I feel so blessed that these two generous women, who were older than me in high school and not personal friends, would come to me more than thirty years later and want to help me.
What is so incredible is that in a month, many residents came together to plan and put together a multi-faceted one-night fundraiser. It had a silent auction, a bake sale and a bowling tournament, with proceeds going to help me pay ongoing astronomical pharmaceutical and medical costs. The silent auction even had a signed football from Coach Leach, who has never met or heard of me, but I now know has a heart of gold. Thanks, coach.
Most people think of breast cancer as a fight. As if it’s a football game you can win. That is true of some breast cancers, but not all breast cancers are the same, and staging is misunderstood. When breast cancer is found and treated early at Stages I and II, it is hard, but it is beatable. It’s like playing the Apple Cup in the snow, sliding around the field, but coming out on top. But what most people don’t know is that there is currently no cure for Stage IV breast cancer. I will live the rest of my life in doctors’ offices and hospitals, on chemo and many other medications (currently 1,100 pills a month). If you’ll allow me to continue with the football metaphor, it’s like I am a WSU Cougar playing the New England Patriots. I am a fighter, believe me. And I’d line up for that game, knowing what all the predictions would be. And I wouldn’t give up.
Because I have the love and support of my incredible family, friends and an amazing community. Pullmanites and WSU alumni are truly different from people in other places. Once you are a Pullmanite, or a WSU Cougar, you are instant friends. Many people came together that Tuesday night and did what they could to participate and help me, even if they didn’t know me. To them and all of those who helped put the event together, as well as every single person who came out or dropped checks at Performance Physical Therapy, my family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Imagine a virtual hug from me to you. Or better yet — of me diving through a wall of linemen twice my size, running the football to the endzone.
— Eva Day Wulff