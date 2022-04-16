In search of a fairy potion with my two favorite tulips

The wind was cold, but I didn’t wear a jacket when Lee and I went to a family celebration for our grandson, Henry, newly 13 and officially entering life as a teenager.
After a pizza dinner and birthday presents for their brother, our granddaughters, Kate and Sammy, asked me to go outside with them and look for ingredients to make a fairy potion. Before the girls were born, my grandsons and I turned neighborhood walks into adventures. When Josh, 15, and Henry were little guys, our quests involved finding clues to the whereabouts of five ninja warriors from the Lego Ninjago universe. The boys are teenagers now and have moved on from ninja territory to world-building games and graphic design programs on their computers, but they remember our trips to an imaginary world.
I walk with Kate and Sammy now. Usually, we go looking for cats and owls, and sometimes we outrun bad guys and monsters. On the evening of Henry’s birthday, I borrowed my daughter’s jacket and made sure the girls zipped up their coats before we set off on Project Fairy Potion. We needed flower petals, 9-year-old Kate said, so the potion could transform us into something from nature.
“I want to be an animal, a kitty,” 5-year-old Sammy said.
Kate frowned. “Not animals. It has to be something from nature.”
I understood what Kate meant. She has an innate connection with animals but is also drawn to the green natural world of plants and flowers. Sammy adjusted her thinking.
“Nature — like insects? Bugs?” She loves bugs, and I pictured a giant, hairy spider emerging from the fairy potion.
“What about butterflies?” I asked.
Sammy brightened. “I have butterfly wings in my closet and they’re all sparkly.” Her big sister scowled. “Fake wings with sparkles aren’t from nature.” I sensed trouble in fairyland.
The fairies love flowers, I told my favorite potion makers. We could be tulips. They grow in so many colors, and we could each choose our favorite color.
“Rainbow,” Sammy said.
Kate looked up at me. “Are there rainbow tulips?”
I thought of the Rembrandt tulips in my garden, flushed with vivid base tones and splashes of mixed shades. Sammy could definitely be a rainbow tulip, I said. Kate decided to be a feathery pink parrot tulip, and I would be a dark red Rococo tulip.
We’d circled the block by then, and the girls had collected the ingredients to make their magic: petals from blue starflowers and white snowdrops, a small tuft of grass, and several spring-green leaves. I was glad to see the path to the kitchen door. Even though I wore my daughter’s warm jacket, I could feel the wind’s chill, and the girls didn’t protest too much when I herded them inside. After all, frozen flower petals would ruin the potion. The next time I see my magical granddaughters, I will hug two beautiful tulips.
Although the sky was wintry, no April snow appeared on the evening of Henry’s birthday. More than 2 inches came down last weekend, though, and lacy snow blossoms clung to the branches of our maple tree earlier this week. Smack in the middle of the string of snow days, a delivery of tomato and broccoli seedlings arrived — a month earlier than I expected. So now, every day in late morning, I set the little plants outside, protected on our patio, for a few hours of direct sunlight, and then carry them back to their makeshift nursery on the kitchen table. I’ll be the broccoli’s nanny for the next few weeks, and even longer for the more fragile tomatoes, until the soil warms up for planting.
“April snow is a warning shot to impetuous gardeners” is a message I expected to hear from the Garden Goddess. Instead, it came from my husband, who is aware of my rush-the-season impulses. I wish my favorite mail-order garden nursery had remembered that, here in Idaho, our springtime of warm jackets and nighttime freezes continues.
Craft-Rozen remembers last summer’s drought and is grateful that our April snowfall will add to this year’s snowpack. Her spunky tomato seedlings can wear scarves and mittens for a while. Email her at scraft@aol.com.