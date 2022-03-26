In the zone with his drone

Nearly 90 students from 10 schools in the Idaho panhandle gathered at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Conference Center earlier this month to show off science fair projects they had spent the past few months working on.
Caden Perry, a Moscow High School junior, was one of those students and the goal of his project was to see if he could combine the stability of a tricopter with the efficiency of a helicopter on a drone.
Perry succeeded. He received the Best in Fair award, the award for Best in Category in Engineering, Math and Computer Science, a Category Gold award and the U.S. Air Force Award.
“It was a really fun experience,” Perry said.
In addition, Perry has the opportunity to attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta in May. He will be one of six students in the state chosen to attend the Atlanta event and just the fourth MHS student to advance in the history of the North Idaho Science and Engineering Fair, according to Pat Blount, Moscow High School’s advanced placement physics teacher.
Blount said MHS students work on the projects outside of school but he offers to help the students find local experts who could help them if they need it.
“The students are designing real solutions,” Blount said.
Perry said will be making some changes to his project before May. Perry modified a drone to have three smaller propellers on the sides and tested it against one straight out of a box.
He found his drone needed to be lighter to meet the efficiency of one right out the box. His drone is about 30% less efficient when using the smallest battery drones can use because of the weight of his design. Perry said he designed it for durability at first but will now be refining it.
This isn’t Perry’s only extracurricular activity. He also participates in track and field, the Chess Club, Knowledge Bowl, Science Bowl, the University of Idaho Vandal Atmospheric Science Team, and the 4-H Palouse Area Robotics Team.
The fair is in its seventh year and is organized by the Idaho STEM Action Center, a nonprofit which wants to increase access to STEM opportunities in Idaho. The fair is one of three regional science fairs in the state, and it is the Best in Fair winners from these fairs which attend the international science fair.
The projects students can do for the fair can be in one of five categories: Animals, Biomedical and Microbiological Sciences; Behavioral and Social Sciences; Earth, Environmental and Plant Sciences; Engineering, Math and Computer Science; and Physical Science.
Judges in Coeur d’Alene also gave Deary Junior-Senior High School junior Delainee Ellsworth a Category Gold award in Earth, Environmental and Plant Science for her project on the effects of fertilizer on plant growth.
