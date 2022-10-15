Being close to Halloween, it might be good to consider one of the metaphors assigned to pet animals in history.

Many have heard of the “hounds from hell,” but few know what it means. That’s OK because the image added to people’s brains is frightful enough.

Cerberus, in Greek mythology, is a multiheaded dog that guards the gates of Hades, the underworld, or hell; take your pick. His job is to keep the dead from escaping. Cerberus is but one dog, not “hounds,” plural. The title fits, however, because when he sleeps, one of his heads is always awake and on guard.

