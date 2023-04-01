For nearly its entire history, the small town of Colton has supported a dual school system: a coeducational public grade and high school, a parochial grade school, and — for 50 years — a Catholic high school for girls. Two different orders of nuns ran the girls’ high school: the Benedictines from 1894 to 1931 and the School Sisters of Notre Dame from 1948 to 1961.

The first girls’ high school, St. Scholastica’s Academy, was founded by Mother Johanna Zumstein (1850-1926), who was also the founder of St. Andrew’s Convent and Academy (built in 1884) in nearby Uniontown. She and two other sisters immigrated to the United States from Sarnen, Switzerland, in 1882. Others soon followed. Over the years a number of local women also joined the order, such as Maria Otilia Meyer (Sister Mary Clara) from Rosalia, who taught German, needlework, and sewing off and on between 1899 and 1914.

After quickly outgrowing their convent in Uniontown, in 1892 the Benedictine sisters announced their intention to build additional facilities in Colton. They accepted financial help and 20 acres of land on the edge of town from Earnest and Margaurite Becker and Earnest’s brother, John. The school was not built immediately, however, as the community was suddenly hard-pressed for funds as a result of a severe economic depression known nationally as “The Panic of 1893.” Interest rates rose dramatically, and many banks foreclosed on farms in arrears. Perhaps even worse, that year’s summer and fall were the coldest and wettest on record, which caused the nearest thing the Palouse region ever came to a total crop failure. Eight inches of rain fell almost continuously in September and October alone, and only a few farmers managed to harvest their crops. As a result, St. Scholastica’s was not built until 1894.