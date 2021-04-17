Is your cat overweight?

We once had a cat whose belly seemed ready to drag the ground at any moment with two more bites of food.
I teased my wife and said I could go to Goodwill, get an old pair of roller skates, and attach one under the feline’s belly pouches. She, like you, didn’t think that was funny.
But what are those hangy-down pouches between a cat’s rib cage and its hind legs? You know the ones that sway back and forth with each step, especially if they run.
OK, let’s get the headline question out of the way. If you can stand over your cat and when looking down see the inward curve of a waist, your cat is not likely overweight. If you still think they are, take them to your local veterinarian, they will tell you for sure. And if your cat is a little too fat, they can give you information on lower calorie, higher fiber cat foods that may help.
But what about those unsightly (to some) pouches? My wife and I finally settled on calling them “lion loins,” which in point of fact is not too far off. Yes, even big cats have the same pouches. Scientifically, the hanging loins are called primordial pouches. There is debate over why cats have them.
Some say their location may provide some additional protection when cats are in physical confrontations. Umm, I kind of chuck this one because it is a fallback explanation I have heard many times applied to many animals, including people.
In junior high school before we were marched to the showers where differences may be noticeable, we were told the same old saw. “Pubic hair ‘protects our genitals’ when we get in physical combat.” Umm, yeah right coach.
Besides, if floppy skin flaps were so protective, might evolution not have put them on a cat’s head, too?
The second reason usually given for the presence of primordial pouches is they may leave enough loose skin on that region to facilitate faster running or climbing speeds. Okay, I can buy that one. All one has to do is look online for slow-motion video of big cats running. And, many other animals that climb have a little extra back there.
The third reason given is it may be an energy store. This is also likely. For primordial pouches to persist today is because of a combination of things, not just one, such as an energy store and a facilitation of elongated gaits.
Saving energy ingested for times of need for leaner times is a well-established fact. Most of us humans have, oh, let’s say, a couple hundred years’ worth of meals stashed about our frames. Cat are opportunistic obligate carnivores. They eat the flesh of other animals when they can, but Nature doesn’t provide that two times a day like a domestic cat owner does.
Consider wild cougars for example. Some wildlife biologists say, all things being equal, that the average adult will spend six to 10 days hunting and three to five days feeding on deer and elk. Many things affect this estimate, such as another animal finding where the cougar has cached its kill. Yep, storing some fat in those loins (and elsewhere) makes sense.
A Seattle area veterinarian once told me he had a long, lean and glamorous client with a beautiful housecat. It was big and had a luxurious coat. While she truly loved her cat, the primordial pouches bothered her.
“Doctor, I was wondering, should we consider a little tummy tuck for her?”
Ugh, enough.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.