It’s important to maintain horse trailer

Highway patrol officers will tell you that it is not uncommon to have horse trailers or the vehicles towing them broken down on the side of the road. Considering the heat we’ve experienced lately; one can understand such things can quickly become emergencies. Often it is the horses people cherish that become the victims.
Most trailer problems are completely preventable with some basic, scheduled maintenance. The problem is most folks get in a hurry either to leave for a destination or to return home and get some rest before starting the next work week. It is very easy to just drag the thing out into the field where the horses live, disconnect it, and forget about it until the next time it is needed.
It is funny how high-end, all aluminum combination trailers become the jewels of the driveway or hay shed. These expensive beauties can haul multiple horses, feed, water, and in some cases even provide housing for the equine owners. No matter the make or model, all trailers need some care to perform best.
Tires need to be properly inflated and must not be sun-cracked from exposure. The spare(s) needs to be the right size and in equally good repair. Check the tightness of all wheel lugs.
Axles need to be inspected and lubricated no less than annually. Very dusty roads, potholes, and wet conditions can take a toll on the suspension and axles when they are under the extreme load of a couple of horses.
Lights need to be plugged in and checked with a second person outside the vehicle before each use. When not in use, the plugs and wiring need to be protected from corrosion and mice.
All trailers need to be structurally sound. It seems to many that it is unlikely that a horse trailer can “break,” but they certainly can, especially the old iron maidens of the past. They need a thorough walk-around, grasping and shaking, and visual inspection of welds and fasteners. If buying a used trailer, have it inspected underneath, ideally by a welder.
Inspection includes inside the horse trailer, as if you were the horse. Look for sharp projections and areas of heavy corrosion, especially on the floor. At least once a year or more, clean the floor well, take out any mats, and on your hands and knees check the floor with a large hammer.
Water and urine can be extremely corrosive and easy to dismiss. Ideally, upon return from hauling horses, clean the floor and prop the hitch up so all liquids drain out the back.
I once spoke to a Washington State trooper about an experience he had on the I-5 corridor over on the west side. He was dispatched to a “horse trailer wreck.” As he arrived, not too much looked amiss other than a large pick-up truck and old horse trailer to the right of the fog line.
Before he could stop, a distraught owner and children piled out of the vehicle and came running toward his cruiser. Fearing for their safety he quickly corralled them off the road and soon found out there was a horse in the trailer that had stepped through the rusty floor. Its leg had been dragged on the roadway and ground away up to the cannon bone.
At that point, the only thing to do is try and find a veterinarian nearby who can come and humanely euthanize the animal.
Caring for or euthanizing animals trapped in a trailer is very dangerous. Reaching into or climbing in an overturned trailer to free animals is begging for severely injured humans, too.
