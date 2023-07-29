It’s important to maintain horse trailer

Charlie Powell

 Picasa

Highway patrol officers will tell you that it is not uncommon to have horse trailers or the vehicles towing them broken down on the side of the road. Considering the heat we’ve experienced lately; one can understand such things can quickly become emergencies. Often it is the horses people cherish that become the victims.

Most trailer problems are completely preventable with some basic, scheduled maintenance. The problem is most folks get in a hurry either to leave for a destination or to return home and get some rest before starting the next work week. It is very easy to just drag the thing out into the field where the horses live, disconnect it, and forget about it until the next time it is needed.

It is funny how high-end, all aluminum combination trailers become the jewels of the driveway or hay shed. These expensive beauties can haul multiple horses, feed, water, and in some cases even provide housing for the equine owners. No matter the make or model, all trailers need some care to perform best.

