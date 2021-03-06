It’s not meat, but treat it as if it were

Plant-based meat products have become increasingly popular the past few years, especially since Impossible Burger and Beyond Meat have hit the market. The Good Food Institute reports plant-based meat sales were more than $939 million in 2019, representing a 37.8 percent sales growth from 2017-2019. Although plant-based meat products have been popular with vegetarians, they have also become popular with meat-eating consumers who wish to reduce their overall meat consumption.
Plant-based meats are considered ultra-processed foods which are formulations of ingredients usually created using industrial techniques and processes. According to a recent article in Food Technology Magazine, plant-based meats are often made from a combination of soy and pea protein, wheat gluten, potato, mung bean and rice proteins. Fats such as coconut, sunflower, canola and avocado oils usually are added to create a texture and appearance similar to meat and add nutrition and flavor.
Amino acids, vitamins and minerals often are added to increase the nutrition of the final product. Wheat, oat, apple, starch, and sugars are added to bind water and increase gelling. Leghemoglobin, a pigmented protein produced in soybean root nodules, often is used to impart a color and appearance similar to meat. Organic acids and phosphates are added to improve shelf stability and microbial safety of the product.
Although these products are made from plant-based ingredients, they are not immune to food safety concerns. These products contain the perfect conditions for growth of harmful bacteria because of its neutral pH, and high moisture and protein content. A recent study showed these products contained anywhere from 100 to more than 500 million bacteria per gram of food. Although this seems like a lot of bacteria, it is relatively low compared to meat products. However, many of the bacteria isolated from the products are often known to carry resistance to antibiotics, and some of the bacteria were identified as, or closely related to, disease-causing organisms.
Although the food industry puts controls into place to prevent microbial contamination, it is still important to handle these foods properly to ensure they do not become contaminated after processing and in the home. Always treat these products as if they are meat. Keep the products separated from ready to eat foods, such as produce, and keep them refrigerated below 40 degrees F or freeze. These products are often packaged in reduced oxygen packaging which could support the growth of Clostridium botulinum, the organism that produces the toxin that causes botulism, so never defrost these products on the countertop or leave them unrefrigerated.
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before, during, and after handling these products. Also wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops with hot, soapy water after between preparing plant-based meat and ready to eat foods. Always follow the directions on the label to ensure the product is cooked properly. Most of these products will need to be cooked to 160-165 degrees.
It is also important to note that many of the plant-based meats are made with foods that cause the highest number of food-related allergic reactions, such as soy and wheat. Since these foods are using concentrated proteins from allergenic foods, there is a potential that individuals with food allergies to the ingredients may have a more severe reaction.Given this, it is imperative that consumers with food allergies read the label of these products closely before purchasing.
Plant-based meats are a great way to reduce meat consumption while providing a meat like taste and texture to your dishes. Proper handling and preparation of these products, and treating these products like raw meat, will ensure they are safe to consume.
Dr. Stephanie Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu.