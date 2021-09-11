It’s sometimes wise to sleep on it

I had already started writing about another big lightening up project for this week’s column, but a couple days ago, through a convoluted turn of events, the stars suddenly realigned, and I was inspired to take an intense but brief detour. To strike while the iron was hot.
Backstory: A couple summers ago we fell for an embarrassing home improvement shenanigan. A nice fellow came up our gravel driveway to inquire if we might be interested in getting it paved. His crew was just finishing another job in the neighborhood and they happened to have some leftover asphalt. Were we interested?
He could give us a deal on it. He measured things and priced it out. It sounded expensive, but not unreasonable. (What did we know?) It turned out they had just enough for both the driveway and the pole barn floor. But the thing was, we needed to decide by that afternoon, because the asphalt was still hot and it had to be used prono.
OK, you might have heard of this one, but we hadn’t, so we bit. When they finished late that evening, the smooth black ribbon and the whole floor in the barn sure did look swell.
But a month later I noticed weeds poking up through the surface and wondered about it. I couldn’t reach the company to ask them about it, because they weren’t actually located at the address listed on their letterhead. In fact they didn’t appear to be located anywhere.
And sure enough, when I typed in “weeds appearing in new pavement” online, I immediately saw warnings about fly-by-night paving scams, and a list of suspicious conditions and enticements. I could tick off every one of them. Does this speak to my trusting nature, my naivete or my basic intelligence?
Don’t answer that. Just be forewarned, if appropriate: When someone comes knocking on your door offering you a pavement deal, shut it.
Now back to the present, and the continuing deterioration of our driveway. We’ve been waiting more than two summers for one of the legitimate companies in the area (with fine references) to come and redo the job. But paving is weather-dependent, we’re a small job for them, and they’ve been booked-out.
Finally, they called last week to say they’d be here. They came a day earlier than expected (my screw-up) so we scrambled to empty out the pole barn in preparation.
Which leads me to what was in the pole barn, or part thereof. For months I’d been carefully packing up materials from my studio that I’m either hugely overstocked with, or probably won’t use up in this lifetime. Mostly art supplies and craft stuff. Not everybody’s cup of tea, but if it is your cup of tea, you likely understand how easy it is to go overboard. Plus there’s that buy-the-wholesale-amount-to-save-money syndrome, especially hard for many artists to resist.
But why were all these carefully sealed and labeled cartons in the pole barn? I’m not sure. Could’ve been I got tired of them filling up all the space under two tables in the studio, or maybe I stashed them in the barn thinking I’d have one more studio/yard sale. But no, I remembered I’d promised myself after the last two exhausting ones that I’d never have another.
BUT that was before we emptied out the pole barn. And the plywood, and sawhorses for tables, and tarps to set stuff on. If I did have a sale, there’d be less to re-stash. And we live across from the outdoor pool, and this’ll be the last weekend it’s open. The sprint triathlon starts there Saturday morning, and scores of dogs and their owners will come for the last day’s howling at the pool ... so much potential exposure and foot traffic … and the last chance.
The only thing I’d need to back out of was helping at one of the booths at the farmers market on Saturday. Oh, and we should probably uninvite our friends over for supper on Friday evening, since I’d need to set up.
I must admit, setting up was somewhat tiring just to think about, so I went to bed. Which was a very good thing. I woke up in the morning having come back to my senses.
Sometimes you need to sleep on things before you bite on a good deal, or suddenly change your plans. It’s also good not to back out of commitments. And especially good not to uninvite friends for supper.
I don’t plan to put those cartons back in the pole barn. I’ll invite my art teacher friends to come take whatever they want, and the rest of it will go to a local nonprofit resale store whose mission is “to partner with people who are willing to make positive life change.” Sleeping on things before you make decisions, and keeping promises you made to yourself definitely count.
Leffingwell continues to plug away at ‘downsizing without moving or dying.’ jeanneleffingwell4@gmail.com