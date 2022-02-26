As the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival celebrates its 55th anniversary year on the University of Idaho campus, students from the region are waiting to see how their performances will be judged.
Part of the three-day jazz festival, which started Thursday and ends today, is student adjudications — performances critiqued and judged by music professionals or professors at the university. This year, the students submitted video recordings of their performances two weeks before the festival and during their assigned time slot will either in person or via Zoom gather to watch the recording and hear the critique.
Jazz festival manager Josh Skinner said the decision to have prerecorded performances for the students came about because of COVID-19 restrictions related to traveling or performing.
“We were asked if we could space our student guests by 6 feet when they’re performing with their instruments, and the challenge there is space — spacing out a group that has 35 kids in it consumes a lot of space really quickly,” Skinner said.
The prerecorded performances allow for the student performers to still take part in the adjudication process while also abiding by the social distancing guidelines. The students, Skinner said, can come and see the live performances in the evening and attend the workshops planned.
Emily Raasch, a vocal teacher based in Troy, has 11 students going to adjudication meetings at the festival; she did have one drop after the move to record only. The students prepared their music two weeks earlier than they had anticipated so they could perform live for families and the other students and record those performances.
Her students are at the festival to attend their adjudicator meetings and some of the workshops.
While watching a video recording of your performance isn’t the same as being there to get one-on-one coaching, Raasch said the opportunity for her students to get to talk to a music professor or professional is important.
The Colfax High School band also sent in a video performance for the festival, band director Mike Morgan said. Like Raasch’s students, the Colfax band treated its video like a concert. They got dressed up, went to the auditorium and performed their entry in one take.
“That’s the thing that I look for the most when I take my groups out to festivals is just the interaction, number one, with the audience,” Morgan said. “And number two, with the judges who are going to talk to us and tell us how we can get better. That’s what we’ve missed.”
The last jazz festival the Colfax band had attended, Morgan said, happened right before COVID-19 shut everything down in March 2020.
“We’re rebounding from a couple years of these kids not performing, not being in groups, not doing that type of stuff,” Morgan said. “And, you know, kids are resilient. They’re coming around.”
Teaching the band during the pandemic has been a new experience for Morgan and his students entirely. In many cases the students stopped blowing air out of the horns and moved to solely practicing the fingering of the music.
At home, the students could play with their mouthpieces and over Zoom Morgan would have them play sections of the songs out loud for the class.
“I chose to keep the instruments in my kids hands, even though we couldn’t have mouthpieces,” Morgan said.
Teaching music, Morgan said, went through a lot of the same technology troubles and growing pains many other subjects went through during the move to online education.
When athletics picked back up, Morgan, who is also the football coach at Colfax High, worked with his administration to get the pep bands to play during games. He said his administration agreed, if they were going to have athletics, they were going to have music as well.
“So even during that time, I picked music out for every single (event) and made the kids work on that,” Morgan said. “We were ready.”
