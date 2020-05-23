Jo Ann Smith Trail of Moscow will celebrate her 85th birthday Monday.
Trail was born in Staunton, Va., on May 25, 1935, to Joseph Albright and Ruth Virginia Clark Smith. She was the eldest of three children. In her youth she was active in 4-H, and attended the National 4-H Congress in Chicago as a citizenship winner.
Following graduation from Virginia Tech in 1956, she represented Virginia 4-H in Sweden, where she met Tom Trail from Moscow. They established a 4-H International Endowment at the University of Idaho and are in the process of creating an endowment for the UI’s Cruise the World, which Jo Ann started in 1998.
Jo Ann and Tom were married Aug. 16,1959, and honeymooned across the country in two cars. They have three children, Ruth Louise, Mark and Steven, and six grandchildren. They have lived and worked abroad and traveled extensively overseas.
Jo Ann is a founding board member of the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center.