John and Debbie Sherman — 50th

John and Debbie Sherman of Pullman recently celebrated their 50th anniversary in the company of their daughters, Rebecca and Rachel.
The two met while attending the University of Oregon and were married June 19, 1970, in the River Road Church of Christ in Eugene, Ore.
Early travels took John and Debbie to the South for three and a half years after John joined the Navy and completed boot camp in 1971. The couple resided in Florida and North Carolina before returning to Eugene where John received his masters degree.
John worked for the cities of Salem, Ore., and Olympia before the couple moved to Pullman in August of 1981. John worked 31 years as city supervisor for the city of Pullman. Debbie was executive director for United Way of Pullman for 12 years.
Travels have taken the couple to all 50 states. They have four grandchildren, Emily, Kevin, Cassidy and Ashlyn.