I have been thinking a lot about Jane Austen recently. Her death anniversary was just a few weeks ago — she died July 18, 1817 — so that always brings conversations among her aficionados. I also recently read her letters (well, those that have been saved, collected and published) and found them to be absolutely delightful. Various editions are available for checkout at the Washington State University and University of Idaho libraries. Reading her letters made her feel very real to me as a person and not just one of my favorite authors. Like her, I love cake (“You know how interesting the purchase of a sponge-cake is to me”) and feel dismal in the heat (“What dreadful hot weather we have! It keeps one in a continual state of inelegance”).
Another factor that has kept her in my mind is a recent bequest by WSU alumna Lorraine (Kure) Hanaway to WSU’s Manuscripts, Archives, and Special Collections of first editions of Austen’s novels “Emma,” “Mansfield Park,” “Northanger Abbey” and “Persuasion.” Hanaway loved Austen, even helping to found the Jane Austen Society of North America in 1979 (if you are interested, there is an Eastern Washington/Northern Idaho regional branch — see bit.ly/2THOOOp). I’m looking forward to an eventual MASC exhibit built around these gifts — perhaps it will include other Austen works in the WSU Libraries’ collections, such as Virginia Woolf’s personal copy of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Unsurprisingly, Austen’s fans have taken advantage of the affordances of our times. The Republic of Pemberly (pemberly.com) is one online home for Austen fans, but there are others, and multiple discussion groups on Facebook. Her works are in the public domain so they can be altered and republished by anyone, in any format. The Lizzie Bennet Diaries (on YouTube at bit.ly/3ibtZV7) is a fun updating of “Pride and Prejudice,” and there are many other retellings and sequels (books and movies) to help you satisfy your Austen cravings that are available at local libraries. I confess to being fond of the Austen horror parodies “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” (made into a not-so-great movie) and “Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters.”
Other adaptions (there are lots of adaptions!) include Marvel Comics’ retellings of “Sense and Sensibility” and “Pride and Prejudice” and, if you want to get your children to become fans at an early age, Jennifer Adam’s BabyLit board book series uses “Pride and Prejudice” to teach counting (“4 marriage proposals”). Fans of the “choose your own adventure” oeuvre may want to locate a copy of “Lost in Austen: Create Your Own Jane Austen Adventure” (I scored a copy at Pullman’s own Brused Books some years ago). Beyond books, fans may be interested in “Marrying Mr. Darcy: The Pride & Prejudice Card Game” (including an optional Undead Expansion pack).
Beyond Austen, fans of the Georgian and Regency eras she wrote in may be interested in other authors who write in those periods and focus on romance, such as Georgette Heyer, Loretta Chase, and Mary Balogh (I’m showing my age with those recommendations) and many, many others. The recent success of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series, based on the Regency romance series by Julia Quinn, may bring more of those to the screen.
Finally, a professor of mine once opined, “those who read science fiction eventually want to write science fiction.” The same is true for Austen’s work, and those who want to write their own takes on Austen, or their own regency romance, have many options!
O’English is a social sciences and government information librarian at Washington State University.