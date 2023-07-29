Just me, or is there an allure to demographic overlays?

I recently wrote a Slice of Life column about maps, and then read University of Idaho GIS librarian Bruce Godfrey’s recent column about map layers and the Idaho Imagery Explorer. I am just back from a trip to my hometown of Tucson where I absolutely relied on Google Maps to get me around because otherwise I had a little “directional confusion.” OK, I got lost! What this all means is that this month I’m just going to share a bunch of resources about maps and mapping I’ve collected in hopes that readers may find them interesting
Last month I spent some time talking about maps at the Library of Congress but didn’t have room to talk about a few historical maps that I found really of interest that used what we now call data visualization to tell important stories about racial injustice. In the early 20th century, African American sociologist W.E.B. Du Bois overlaid demographic data (i.e. population and migration statistics) onto maps that he hand-drew. You can see some examples at this Library of Congress blog post, bit.ly/3YcNhga, showing land ownership, migration, bank redlining, and more. Another African American mapmaker (and newspaper editor and more) was Ida B. Wells, who used data on lynching in the late 1800s to show geographic patterns — this work was continued by the newly founded NAACP, including in a book, 30 Years of Lynching in the United States, 1889-1018, which you can find in the WSU Library collection or online. Find more on this at bit.ly/43EOnCw. A few years ago, the LoC’s Geographic and Map Division created a StoryMap, The Mapping of Race in America, that you can find at bit.ly/3DwI60Z that includes the work of Du Bois, Wells, and more. (If you want to create a StoryMap of your own — allowing you to layer maps, data, media, and more — you can make a free account and use the basic plan at storymaps.com.)
Moving from historical maps to more current cartographic resources, I recently discovered that the city of Pullman has its own GIS portal, gis.pullman-wa.gov, full of all sorts of maps and visualizations of local information. There is a gallery showcasing lots of cool city-created maps, including maps of the disc golf course at Sunnyside Park, city political boundaries and tax parcels, zoning maps, and — if you’ve ever driven by one of those little “public notice” signs but were unable to stop — a map of all current public notices, with links to relevant documents (bit.ly/3OjbbSO).
I’m going to put my government information librarian hat on and recommend that Pullmanites also check out the city’s Community Development monthly community development newsletters which you can read online or subscribe to at bit.ly/3eAOtHL.
While on my Tucson trip I was glued to my Google Maps app, I’m increasingly interested in open source alternatives to Google and Apple maps. I like OpenStreetMap (openstreetmap.org), a nonproprietary map database that can be added to and used by anyone in the world for cartographic purposes, i.e. making hiking, skiing and biking maps, using maps for humanitarian and disaster relief purposes, and, of course, just as a map. It may lack the polish of Big Map, but is continually improving.
Finally, although map apps are wonderful, it’s really important to remember how to read a physical map just in case. The how-to site WikiHow provides nice illustrated instructions for reading a regular map (bit.ly/479gP2f) as well as for reading specialty maps such as topographic, weather or flood maps.
O’English is the social sciences and government documents librarian at Washington State University Libraries.